'Beautiful' shots of traditional boatbuilding secure photographic distinction

One of David Collins' images showcasing the International Boatbuilding Training College (IBTC) in Lowestoft. - Credit: David Collins

It's a popular college that helps to keep the traditional craft of boatbuilding alive.

And skills, complex tasks and construction techniques showcased at the International Boatbuilding Training College (IBTC) in Lowestoft have been the focus of a four-year photo documentary.

Set against the backdrop of the area's rich maritime history, a Lowestoft man has been honoured with a distinction from the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) for a series of images captured at IBTC in Oulton Broad.

Keen amateur photographer David Collins submitted 15 colour images, a hanging plan and a statement of intent for assessment by a panel of Fellows of the Society whose patron is HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.

The documentary images were assessed under various criteria that included technical ability, a high level of understanding of craft and artistic presentation.

The 15 mounted prints were displayed at the RPS headquarters in Bristol while a group of three assessors viewed the images online.

David Collins was honoured with the distinction Associate of The Royal Photographic Society. - Credit: David Collins

Mr Collins watched the assessment on Zoom but could not take part and after 20 minutes, which included various comments by the judges, the distinction Associate of The Royal Photographic Society was approved.

Lyn Tupper, director of the IBTC on Sea Lake Road, Oulton Broad, said: “It has been a real pleasure to support David in his pursuit of becoming an Associate of the RPS.

"David’s beautiful pictures of the college and the projects worked on have enhanced ours and other’s appreciation of what is achieved here at IBTC.

IBTC Director Lyn Tupper with some of the craft under construction. - Credit: Mick Howes

"David has been generous in providing us with year books and framed photographs which record everyday activity and moments that would otherwise be forgotten”.

The printed and mounted photographs for the ARPS submission were taken between February 2016 and February 2020.

They show the students, the trainers’ and the shipwrights in the commercial division where students can work on traditional wooden vessels.

With IBTC attracting students from all over the world, Mr Collins said: “The directors, staff and students were extremely helpful and encouraging while I was careful not to interrupt the work.

"Without the help of all those at IBTC my panel of images would not have been successful.

“The IBTC is a real asset to the town, keeping alive the skills that built the sailing drifters and trawlers of the past."