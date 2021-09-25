Man's death 'remains unexplained' after body found in Lowestoft

Published: 8:03 AM September 25, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM September 25, 2021

Just one police car remained at the scene on London Road South on Friday teatime (August 20). - Credit: Mick Howes

Police are awaiting toxicology results after the body of a man was discovered inside a property in south Lowestoft more than a month ago.

Emergency services were called to London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Friday, August 20 after concerns were raised for a man's welfare.

After officers gained entry to the property, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and investigations were launched.

The London Road South sign in Kirkley, Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

With the man’s death still being treated as "unexplained at this stage", police however said this week that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, as they wait for the results of toxicology reports.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 10.20am on August 20, with onlookers describing a large police presence throughout the day.

London Road South in Kirkley, South Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A police cordon was set up, with Forensic Services vans, detectives and patrol cars spotted on London Road South.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said this week: “The cause of death remains unexplained at this stage, pending the outcome of toxicology results.

"However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

"A report has been submitted to the coroner.”