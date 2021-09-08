Arson probe after 'deliberate' skip fires tackled in Lowestoft

Published: 2:32 PM September 8, 2021

Firefighters tackled two blazes in quick succession on neighbouring streets in Lowestoft.

Fire crews responded to two separate skip fires on Tuesday night (September 7).

The fires, which happened within the space of 30 minutes on two neighbouring streets half-a-mile apart, have been described by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service as "deliberate" acts.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station spent just over 30 minutes putting out a skip fire on Colville Road, after being called to the scene at 5.51pm.

At 6.24pm, two crews from Lowestoft South fire station attended a skip fire on Heath Road.

They spent almost two hours at the scene, with the incident under control at 8.07pm, after the "6m x 3m skip" was discovered ablaze, according to a brigade spokesman.

"The crews extinguished the fire using hose reel jets and foam, and deemed the cause of the fire to be deliberate," the spokesman said.

"Both incidents are linked by police as arson attacks."