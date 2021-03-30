'Delighted to be back' - 4,000 swims booked at reopened town lido
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Some 4,000 swims have been booked up at a town lido as it reopened in glorious weather.
Beccles Lido has been a centrepiece of the market town for over 60 years and is on song in the sun as lockdown eased at just the right time.
Despite operating at a third of its capacity, chief executive of the Lido Shaun Crowley is delighted to welcome the swimmers back.
He said: "It's great to see all the swimmers return. There has been so much work going on behind the scenes to make this happen.
"We were forced to close at Christmas due to the flooding and lots of work went on to maintain and chlorinate the water afterwards."
On the lido's day of opening, up to 500 people were welcomed back at the pool, with a further 500 there on Tuesday.
Over 4,000 swimmers are already booked in for a dip in the pool over the Easter weekend.
Mr Crowley said: "We have had an amazing reaction to the swimmers all coming back.
"They are delighted to be back. We have had people of all ages come back for a swim, including toddlers and families as well.
"What's nice to see is morning and evening swimming classes return to the pool as well."
For the first time ever, the lido is opening two months earlier than normal and is set to open for 52 weeks this year.
The new boilers installed at the lido ensure the temperature of the water stays at 28C even during this time of year.
After losing £100,000 last year due to the pandemic, Mr Crowley said it would be hard for the lido to ever financially recover.
He said: "The money we lost last year after being forced to operate at a quarter of capacity is lost forever.
"This year for now we can only operate at a third of capacity which will also have a financial impact.
"I hope a return to normality is upon us now."
Additional swim sessions can be booked for Friday and Saturday evening and can be booked here at the lido website. www.bookwhen.com/beccleslido
Swims w/c April 12 will be added as well as season tickets at 9am on Saturday.