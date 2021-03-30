'Delighted to be back' - 4,000 swims booked at reopened town lido

Published: 5:32 PM March 30, 2021

Some 4,000 swims have been booked up at a town lido as it reopened in glorious weather.

Joseph Audus, eight, jumps and twists into the pool as Beccles Lido reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Beccles Lido has been a centrepiece of the market town for over 60 years and is on song in the sun as lockdown eased at just the right time.

Despite operating at a third of its capacity, chief executive of the Lido Shaun Crowley is delighted to welcome the swimmers back.

Chief executive of Beccles Lido Shaun Crowley - Credit: Terry Hammond

He said: "It's great to see all the swimmers return. There has been so much work going on behind the scenes to make this happen.

"We were forced to close at Christmas due to the flooding and lots of work went on to maintain and chlorinate the water afterwards."

Four-year-old Sofia enjoying the pool as Beccles Lido reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On the lido's day of opening, up to 500 people were welcomed back at the pool, with a further 500 there on Tuesday.

Over 4,000 swimmers are already booked in for a dip in the pool over the Easter weekend.

Francesco, five, right, with his sister four-year-old Selena, and mum Ania enjoying the pool as Beccles Lido reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Crowley said: "We have had an amazing reaction to the swimmers all coming back.

"They are delighted to be back. We have had people of all ages come back for a swim, including toddlers and families as well.

"What's nice to see is morning and evening swimming classes return to the pool as well."

The Beccles Lido opens in glorious weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

For the first time ever, the lido is opening two months earlier than normal and is set to open for 52 weeks this year.

The new boilers installed at the lido ensure the temperature of the water stays at 28C even during this time of year.

After losing £100,000 last year due to the pandemic, Mr Crowley said it would be hard for the lido to ever financially recover.

The Beccles Lido opens in glorious weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said: "The money we lost last year after being forced to operate at a quarter of capacity is lost forever.

"This year for now we can only operate at a third of capacity which will also have a financial impact.

"I hope a return to normality is upon us now."

Lisa Hood and her son, Dominic Sharman, seven, enjoying the pool as Beccles Lido reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Additional swim sessions can be booked for Friday and Saturday evening and can be booked here at the lido website. www.bookwhen.com/beccleslido

Swims w/c April 12 will be added as well as season tickets at 9am on Saturday.

Charlotte Burrell with her children, Harriet, six, and Callum Sutton, 12, enjoying the pool as Beccles Lido reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Selena, four, enjoying the pool as Beccles Lido reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



