New service manager unveiled at care home in Lowestoft

Published: 4:35 PM September 22, 2021

Claire Selby has been appointed as the new service manager at The Dell Care Home in Lowestoft. - Credit: The Dell Care Home

A new service manager has been appointed at The Dell Care Home in Lowestoft.

Wellbeing Care, a family-run care group providing services in Suffolk and Northamptonshire, have appointed Claire Selby to the role.

The Dell provides residential, dementia and respite care for to up to 40 people in a homely environment.

Having worked in managerial positions at numerous care homes, Mrs Selby hopes to utilise her caring nature and experience to take The Dell from strength to strength.

She said: “I’m delighted to be a part of the Wellbeing Care team.

"So far, my experience is that it is a wonderful place to work - everyone is friendly, warm and caring.

"Empathetic and dedicated too, the team certainly contributes to The Dell’s homely environment.”

Farooq Patel, director at Wellbeing Care, added: “We are over the moon to welcome Claire to our compassionate team of staff."

For more information visit www.wellbeingcare.co.uk