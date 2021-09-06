Dementia day care centre to operate at heart of Lowestoft community

Published: 7:17 PM September 6, 2021

Jackie Wagner, manager of Forget Me Not dementia care centre on Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The manager of a new dementia day care centre has pledged to put the individual first as she takes over the reigns from her late sister who sadly passed away from cancer.

Jackie Wagner, recently opened up Forget Me Not (Suffolk Ltd) on Whapload Road three months ago but it has only been running a month.

Forget Me Not dementia care centre on Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The site used to operate from a church on Saxon Road and clients of the service can get involved with singing and memory games.

In 2017, Mrs Wagner's sister set up a dementia day care centre at a church on Saxon Road but sadly developed lung cancer in 2019 and died a few months later.

Forget Me Not dementia care centre on Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

There was no close family nearby to take over the business so Mrs Wagner stepped up to the mark.

It was due to open on March 19, 2020 but then lockdown happened and all staff were furloughed.

Fast forward a year and a half and Mrs Wagner has a caring and bold vision for a centre which she believes is much needed in town.

Jackie Wagner, manager of Forget Me Not dementia care centre on Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

She said: "We want to let the town and people know we are here and there is demand for our service in the town.

"We have capacity to take 10 people each day every Monday and Wednesday but this will be increasing to four days soon.

"We work with people with a diagnosis of dementia and personal care on a smaller scale than in a care home.

"So anyone in the community is welcome who needs extra care."

Peter Aldous cutting the ribbon when Forget Me Not opened. - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Wagner said they are in the process of getting re accredited after Covid and still trade at Saxon Road Day Care but the name on the door is Forget Me Nots.

Forget Me Not dementia care centre on Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Wagner continued: "Our kitchen facilities here are great and our wonderful cook Debbie cooks meals for the people here.

"Our long term aim is to provide meals for people who use our services if they so choose.

"My staff were going in when they didn't know whether they were going to get paid or not and that is a testament to my sister because they loved her so much.

"I like to look at us branching out into the community and that is my aim, to continue my sister's legacy."

Joyce doing some kareoke at Forget Me Not dementia care centre on Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Joyce and some children at the dementia care centre. - Credit: Submitted

Ruby the dog at Forget Me Not dementia care centre on Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cakes made by Debbie Bradfield at Forget Me Not dementia care centre on Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Reporter Jasper King with Ruby the dog at Forget Me Not dementia care centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden



