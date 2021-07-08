Denmark Road becomes England Road to mark semi-final victory
- Credit: Lowestoft Central Project
A road in Lowestoft has had a temporary name change to mark England's historic victory at the Euros against Denmark during Wednesday's semi-final.
Denmark Road in Lowestoft had its name changed to England Road and the temporary name change will stay put for today.
Lowestoft Railway Station has been situated on Denmark Road for over 100 years and it is the first time it has had a temporary name change.
A spokesperson for the Lowestoft Central Project who organised the name change said: “We had a little fun yesterday, with the railway station being situated on Denmark Road we thought we should change it to England Road just to show our support to the England team playing Denmark in the Euro semi-final.
“What has surprised us is the interest it has generated - it featured on the television news and we’ve seen people taking selfies with it.
"We will keep one of the signs up on the station for today. Have to be careful not to cause any confusion as it is a busy road."
