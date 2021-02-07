News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Missing man, 47, found by police

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:54 PM February 7, 2021   
Derek Sheard

Police are concerned for the welfare of Derek Sheard, 47, who is believed to be in Lowestoft or Gorleston. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A missing 47-year-old man from Lowestoft has been found.

Derek Sheard was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 7).

He had last been seen on Saturday (February 6) after leaving his home on foot at approximately 10.20pm.

Police said they were concerned and issued an appeal, including a description of what he was thought to be wearing.

A statement issued this afternoon said Mr Sheard has been located by officers.

"Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help with the appeal," they said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 47, goes missing from home on coast
  2. 2 Missing man, 47, found by police
  3. 3 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
  1. 4 Covid vaccine centre thanks patients as jabs continue in icy weather
  2. 5 Bid for 33 new homes in field sparks objections
  3. 6 Toy fanatic moves house to make room for My Little Pony collection
  4. 7 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
  5. 8 Two men injured in A47 crash
  6. 9 Proposal to demolish care home and build new one
  7. 10 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cannabis

Anger as drugs dumped near A12

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
family

Father-of-two with rare cancer has 'everything crossed' for clinical trials

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Family and friends have paid touching tributes to Christine Hewitt.

Coronavirus

Tributes paid to loved 'Lowestoft girl through and through' Chrissie

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The proposed design for the Lake Lothing Third Crossing, pictured with the bridge open.

Work starts on 'incredibly exciting' bridge projects

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon