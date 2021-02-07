Missing man, 47, found by police

Published: 3:54 PM February 7, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of Derek Sheard, 47, who is believed to be in Lowestoft or Gorleston. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A missing 47-year-old man from Lowestoft has been found.

Derek Sheard was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 7).

He had last been seen on Saturday (February 6) after leaving his home on foot at approximately 10.20pm.

Police said they were concerned and issued an appeal, including a description of what he was thought to be wearing.

A statement issued this afternoon said Mr Sheard has been located by officers.

"Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help with the appeal," they said.