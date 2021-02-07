Man, 47, goes missing from home on coast

Published: 9:05 AM February 7, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of Derek Sheard, 47, who is believed to be in Lowestoft or Gorleston. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 47-year-old man from Lowestoft last seen late on Saturday.

Derek Sheard is currently believed to be in the Lowestoft or Gorleston area.

He is described as a white male, 5 ft 8 tall, dark brown skinhead haircut and has a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers, Helly Hansen t-shirt and a black hoodie.

It is believed he could be in the Gorleston/Lowestoft area after he left his home address on foot at approximately 10.20pm last night (Saturday, February 6).

Officers and family are concerned for Derek and are asking anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD number 20 of 07/02/2021