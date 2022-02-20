News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Abandoned caravan ends up in ditch with 'authorities aware'

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:40 PM February 20, 2022
Caravan in a ditch Castleton Avenue Lowestoft Road roundabout Carlton Colville, Lowestoft

The derelict caravan now precariously placed in a ditch having been on the verge close to the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

A derelict caravan left abandoned on the verge of a roundabout for more two weeks has been targeted by vandals.

As these images show, the caravan has had its windows smashed and is now precariously placed in a ditch having been on the verge close to the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft in recent days.

derelict caravan Carlton Colville Lowestoft

The derelict caravan now precariously placed in a ditch having been on the verge close to the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

An onlooker said that the caravan has been there for "at least two weeks" and when it initially appeared, there was a contact number that appeared to list the caravan for sale.

The witness said that the caravan then appeared to have been abandoned, as an "authorities aware" notice was placed on the side of the light vehicle.

derelict caravan in ditch Castleton Avenue Lowestoft Road roundabout Carlton Colville, Lowestoft

The derelict caravan now precariously placed in a ditch having been on the verge close to the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Since being there it seems to have been entered and vandalised.

derelict caravan in ditch Lowestoft

Derelict caravan precariously placed in a ditch having been on the verge close to the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"After staying in place during Storm Eunice, it appears that it may have been pushed as it ended up in the ditch nearby last night (Saturday)."

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News
Carlton Colville News

