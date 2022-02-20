Abandoned caravan ends up in ditch with 'authorities aware'

The derelict caravan now precariously placed in a ditch having been on the verge close to the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

A derelict caravan left abandoned on the verge of a roundabout for more two weeks has been targeted by vandals.

As these images show, the caravan has had its windows smashed and is now precariously placed in a ditch having been on the verge close to the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft in recent days.

An onlooker said that the caravan has been there for "at least two weeks" and when it initially appeared, there was a contact number that appeared to list the caravan for sale.

The witness said that the caravan then appeared to have been abandoned, as an "authorities aware" notice was placed on the side of the light vehicle.

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Since being there it seems to have been entered and vandalised.

"After staying in place during Storm Eunice, it appears that it may have been pushed as it ended up in the ditch nearby last night (Saturday)."