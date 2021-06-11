News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Couple who first met at hotel celebrate six decades of marriage

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:03 AM June 11, 2021   
Bryan - Bob as he is known - and Joyce Mitchell were surprised on June 3 during diamond anniversary celebrations.

Bryan - Bob as he is known - and Joyce Mitchell were surprised by their family on Thursday, June 3 as they celebrated their diamond anniversary with a special party. - Credit: Mick Howes

A couple who first met at a hotel where they were meant to be learning to dance have gone on to mark six decades of marriage together.

Having lived in Lowestoft all their lives, Bryan - Bob as he is known - and Joyce Mitchell were surprised by their family last Thursday, June 3 as they celebrated their diamond anniversary with a special party.

Mr Mitchell, 83, and Mrs Mitchell, 79, had first met at The Scotsman Hotel on Marine Parade, Kirkley in September 1957.

Mrs Mitchell recalled how Bob was "wearing a bright red shirt with lurex thread" that caught her eye as she thought it was lovely.

Mr Mitchell and Mrs Mitchell on their wedding day on June 3, 1961 in St Margaret's Church, Lowestoft.

Mr Mitchell and Mrs Mitchell on their wedding day on June 3, 1961 in St Margaret's Church, Lowestoft. - Credit: The Mitchell family

The pair went on to meet at Morton Road Youth Club and were engaged a year-and-a-half later, before they married on June 3, 1961 in St Margaret's Church, Lowestoft with the reception at Binghams Restaurant. 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Mitchell worked at AK Diesels (AKD) initially as an apprentice fitter and turner, building trawler engines and then went on sea trials with them.

Just before he left AKD in 1959, Mr Mitchell and a colleague went to Aberdeen to commission the first six cylinder engine built by the company and fitted in the trawler ‘George Robb’.

Most Read

  1. 1 Concerns raised over 'excessive' feeding of ducks at popular pond
  2. 2 Anti-social drivers targeted by police for revving engines in town car park
  3. 3 Teenager threatened with screwdriver and robbed by man
  1. 4 Court no show for hearing to recover cash after £1m sprinter van thefts
  2. 5 Everything to see and do in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Country hotel 'vision' brought to life with new £200,000 refurbishment
  4. 7 Two town centre stores targeted by thieves overnight
  5. 8 'Great offers for a fiver': How you can support independent businesses
  6. 9 Road closed and traffic diverted after 'defect' discovery
  7. 10 'A proper Beccles character' - Tributes to 'gentle' father and bike shop owner

To check the new engine they went on a trip to sea. On their return there was a gale blowing and they were asked if they would go out again but declined and headed home on the train to Lowestoft.

When they arrived they heard that tragically the trawler had been lost at sea that evening.

Bryan - Bob as he is known - and Joyce Mitchell were surprised by their family on Thursday, June 3.

Bryan - Bob as he is known - and Joyce Mitchell were surprised by their family on Thursday, June 3 as they celebrated their diamond anniversary with a special party. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Mitchell had two further near misses at sea. He recalled: "I was on the Boston Pionair for three trips and in February 1965 I came off as someone else was keen to go in my place and sadly that was the trip that the ship with her crew of nine was tragically lost."

Another incident saw Mr Mitchell and three others washed overboard in heavy seas on the ‘Boston Arrow’ and they were very lucky to get back on board.

He sailed on trawler ‘St Georges’ for seven years before ending his days at sea to work ashore as a marine engineer.

Asked what the secret was to a long and happy marriage, Mr Mitchell joked that "it was going to sea" for 20 years during which time they had four children - Jackie, Diane, Steven and Lisa.

Bryan - Bob as he is known - and Joyce Mitchell were surprised by their family on Thursday, June 3.

Bryan - Bob as he is known - and Joyce Mitchell were surprised by their family on Thursday, June 3 as they celebrated their diamond anniversary with a special party. - Credit: Mick Howes

As well as the special party and receiving a congratulations card from the Queen, the couple, of Knights Court, Roman Road, Lowestoft, said: "We have four children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, every one a blessing - how fortunate are we!"

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gary Parker is set to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Demolition works at the old Jeld Wen sheds off Waveney Drive in Lowestoft have been completed.

Suffolk County Council

Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Sq

Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
fish and chips

11 of the best fish and chip shops in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus