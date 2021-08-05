Dancing doc, 93, boogies for four hours in town centre for charity

Gallery

Published: 12:02 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM August 5, 2021

Former doctor, Christopher Hopkins raises money for charity by taking on a four hour danceathon in Lowestoft. He is supported by family and friends and hopes to raise £5000. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A dancing doctor was seen busting out the moves in Lowestoft town centre for four hours straight, all for a very special cause.

Dancing doctor Christopher Hopkins, may be the grand age of 93, but this did not stop him boogieing away in Lowestoft yesterday (August 4).

After publishing a book last year that told of his experiences serving the Southwold community for several decades, Dr Hopkins stepped up to his latest challenge.

He danced for four hours straight between 10am and 2pm outside the Britten Centre and drew in a party atmosphere on a sunny day.

Christopher dancing with friends and family. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

So far he has raised £4,120 for Access Community Trust which supports homeless and vulnerable people throughout the region and he is hoping to reach a £5,000 target.

Talking about it all the day after, Dr Hopkins said: "I feel great today, considering I danced for four hours straight.

"I've only ever danced for two hours straight so this was a first.

"It felt like a party in the town, people were enjoying themselves and even joined in for a little dance."

Christopher was motivated to raise money for Access Community Trust. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Motivated by Captain Tom Moore’s efforts throughout the pandemic, Dr Hopkins was inspired by an email from Grow Old Disgracefully that challenged people in their 90s to undertake an activity that was out of character for their age group.

Christopher describes himself as a vigorous dancer. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dr Hopkins said: "I wanted to achieve the unthinkable and I've always had a natural knack for dancing.

"I'm a very vigorous dancer and once I decided I wanted to raise the money for Access, it was all really easy and they were very accommodating."

Christopher said he has always been fortunate enough to be active and that age is just a number. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dr Hopkins has always been very active and sees age only as a number.

Christopher was inspired to take up the dance by an email from Grow Old Disgracefully that challenged people in their 90’s to undertake an activity that was out of character for their age group. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He continued: "I've always been very lucky to be active and this dance was to raise awareness about the importance of activity to physical and mental health.

"I have plenty of energy, I've never trained but I always use to ski, hunt and play tennis well into my 80s and 90s.

"People seem to think that they are old in their 60s but I've never really felt old.

"Who knows, next year I may even climb up three mountains."

Christopher is always up for the challenge. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/DancingDoc or by visiting the charity’s community café (Sams) on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft.