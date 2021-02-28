Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid

Published: 12:10 PM February 28, 2021

Touching tributes have been paid to a much-loved father-of-three who died after his battle with coronavirus.

Family of Dougie Field described him as a "kind-hearted dad" who was popular among all those he knew in Lowestoft.

His family said the 60-year-old died peacefully at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on February 6 after a three week battle, having been admitted on January 17 after he contracted Covid-19.

Dougie with his closest family, his eldest Luke (top middle), ex wife Trish (top right), youngest Darren (bottom middle) and son Stephen (bottom right). - Credit: Darren Field

Mr Field, of Kirkley Run, is described as having a knack for DIY, being able to repair anything with the right equipment.

He was born on July 15, 1960, and spent the majority of his life living and working in Lowestoft.

Dougie spent much of his life living and working in Lowestoft - Credit: Darren Field

He worked at Gunton Hall for 25 years, Marram Green care home in Kessingland for seven years and Tingdene Waterside Park in Corton for two years.

His youngest son Darren said: "During his working life dad made a lot of friends who he went on coach trips with and who thought a lot of him.

"Dad supported Ipswich Town Football Club throughout his life and went to watch them play at Ipswich with uncle Kevin and auntie Jenny when he had time off and sing the Ipswich song while he was on the car journey there and back.

"Dad always lived for us and put us three boys first and his ex-wife Trish."

Mr Field spent a lot of his life visiting family in Nottinghamshire and described the area as his second home.

Dougie pictured with his ex-wife Trish. - Credit: Darren Field

His son added: "Dad would always be there for anyone who needed help and do odd jobs for his family and friends and put other people before himself.

"He was a kind-hearted generous man who was always there to make people laugh. He knew how to repair most things, even if he couldn't repair it, he would go out and buy a new part, he would always do that for people.

"Dad you will be missed and remembered now and always."

My Field became unwell while in hospital and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

He had his son, Stephen, 28, by his side when he died.

He leaves behind his three sons, Luke, 31, Stephen and Darren, 26.



