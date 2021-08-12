Dreams come true for care home residents

Published: 11:19 AM August 12, 2021

The Harleston House care home residents at Lowestoft Town FC with Gareth Harding and Heather Bird. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

Dreams were realised once more as a former footballer made a special return to the pitch.

With an Olympic Games themed week of action being enjoyed by residents and staff at Harleston House care home in Lowestoft, there was a special surprise visit last Friday.

The care home, on Park Road, had organised a series of events for all the residents to enjoy and compete against each other each day.

With discus and javelin among the distance throwing events - with discs and rubber darts being used -these proved especially popular along with relay and lots of other fun events.

Concluding the Olympic Games events with a penalty shoot out, a group of six residents went to Lowestoft Town FC's home pitch at Crown Meadow last week.

Frank Fletcher scores a goal on his return to the Crown Meadow pitch in Lowestoft. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

You may also want to watch:

And for one resident, Frank Fletcher, it was particularly memorable - as the former Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft attacker had played for the east coast clubs in the 1950s and 1960s.

Returning to the Crown Meadow pitch to score his penalty - a Lowestoft Town FC programme from the 1957-58 season was on the sidelines as it showed Mr Fletcher featuring in a 4-2 Suffolk Senior Cup win over Eastern Coachworks.

The Lowestoft Town FC programme from the 1957/58 season featuring Mr Fletcher. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

Mr Fletcher, 86, was able to tread on the Crown Meadow pitch and score a goal once more, while he was also able to meet up with the wife of friend and former teammate Gordon Bird, Heather Bird, as they reminisced about the "good old football days," with Mr Bird and Mr Fletcher having both played for Lowestoft.

The Lowestoft Town FC programme from the 1957/58 season featuring Mr Fletcher. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

Gareth Harding, activity co-ordinator at Harleston House, said: "We have been doing Olympic Games events every day at the home so this has been a wonderful experience to have shared at Lowestoft Town FC.

A resident from Harleston House care home in Lowestoft takes part in the penalty shoot out. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

"Frank played for Lowestoft, so it has been great to bring him along and bring back some memories as part of the home's 'Dreams Come True' project, while competing in the penalty shoot out."

Lowestoft Town club secretary, Terry Lynes, said: "The care home approached us with regard to the making the dreams project come true, and we were only too happy to oblige with this lovely community initiative."

After a busy week, the care home held a closing ceremony at the weekend with medals handed out to round off the Harleston House Olympic Games.















