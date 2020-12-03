'Overwhelmed' organisers hail response to drive-in carol service

Published: 3:43 PM December 3, 2020

Drive-in movies and drive-in fireworks displays are becoming more commonplace.

But one Lowestoft-area church has now come up with a novel way to safely hold a seasonal carol service.

Two drive-in carol services will take place on the Church Hall field, off the Causeway in Pakefield, just before Christmas.

A previous event on the Pakefield Church Hall field. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Providing the chance to join with friends and family in singing traditional carols in a safe environment, lead organiser and Lay Reader at All Saints' and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield, Trudie Jackson, said: “Because of the Covid restrictions we knew we couldn’t have our normal packed Christmas services and having heard about some churches having drive-in services we came up the idea of a drive-in carol service.

"Having publicised the event, which takes place on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 at 5.30pm, we were overwhelmed by how quickly the tickets sold out on eventbrite.

"It just shows how much people need to be able to worship together safely after such a tough year.

"The ice cream van was offered to us by Parravani’s as the husband of a church member works there.

"We will also be having hot drinks courtesy of Bizzyswheels!”

The rector of Pakefield's parish church on the cliff, Rev Sharon Lord, added: “It is a free event, as we wanted to give something back to our village as they have supported the church in the past.

"There will be a donation bucket at the end as our funds have been dreadfully depleted this year - with no fundraising events and some major repairs on the church to do.

"The heating boiler needs over £2000 spent on it and the tower needs repairs.

“We wanted to make some good memories for Pakefield this Christmas and this might be the only chance this year for some to join with friends and family and sing traditional carols in a safe environment.

"We hope everyone will have a wonderful and safe time.”

With the chance to enjoy a traditional carol service from the comfort of your own car, gates open at 5pm on the day of the event, with entrance via The Causeway in Pakefield.

Taking place between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, cars will then exit via Sunningdale Avenue at the end of the service.