Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash

Published: 10:04 PM May 7, 2021

Police and the fire service were called to Corton Long Lane in Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a two-vehicle collision in Lowestoft.

Police received reports of a collision at 9.04pm on Friday evening on Corton Long Lane, at the junction of Station Road.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said there were no serious injuries.

The spokesman added: "One person has been detained on suspicion of drink driving."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent three engines to the scene including one from north Lowestoft and two from Lowestoft south.