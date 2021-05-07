News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:04 PM May 7, 2021   
The motorist was caught doing 59mph in a 30mph speed limit on Corton Long Lane, Lowestoft. Picture:

Police and the fire service were called to Corton Long Lane in Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a two-vehicle collision in Lowestoft.

Police received reports of a collision at 9.04pm on Friday evening on Corton Long Lane, at the junction of Station Road. 

A Suffolk Police spokesman said there were no serious injuries. 

The spokesman added: "One person has been detained on suspicion of drink driving."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent three engines to the scene including one from north Lowestoft and two from Lowestoft south. 

