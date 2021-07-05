Man arrested in police raid that nets drugs and cash

Published: 10:21 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM July 5, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a drug offence after police raided a home in Lowestoft.

Officers carried out a warrant after a property in Arnold Street, Lowestoft was targeted on Thursday, July 1.

During the search, which was carried out under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, officers found a rucksack containing suspected cannabis and cash.

A police spokesman said: "A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply - Class B drugs – cannabis.

"He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries."

