Man arrested in police raid that nets drugs and cash

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:21 AM July 5, 2021    Updated: 11:16 AM July 5, 2021
Police carried out a warrant at a property on Arnold Street in Lowestoft.

Police carried out a warrant at a property on Arnold Street in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A man has been arrested in connection with a drug offence after police raided a home in Lowestoft.

Officers carried out a warrant after a property in Arnold Street, Lowestoft was targeted on Thursday, July 1.

During the search, which was carried out under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, officers found a rucksack containing suspected cannabis and cash.

A police spokesman said: "A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply - Class B drugs – cannabis.

"He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
 

