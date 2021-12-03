Special recognition for coastal college

Paul Padda, Wendy Stanger, Urmila Rasan and David Blake at the Chartered Institution for Further Education ceremony in London. - Credit: i.One Photography Limited

Officials at a coastal college are celebrating after being recognised at a prestigious ceremony.

East Coast College has been recognised as a Member of the Chartered Institution for Further Education, celebrating high achievement, highly effective practice and excellent leadership and governance.

The college’s membership was conferred by Lord Lingfield at a special ceremony in London on Friday, November 26, which was attended by East Coast’s chair of corporation, David Blake, deputy principal, Paul Padda, deputy chief executive, Urmila Rasan, and director of governance, Wendy Stanger.

East Coast College was one of six providers to be recognised at the ceremony.

Stuart Rimmer, chief executive officer at East Coast College, said: “This is a huge honour to join this national institution.

"The college is the first in the East of England and once again fantastic to see us leading the way in standards in further education.

"This is down to the continued work of our amazing staff delivering outstanding results for our students.”