Crowds turn out for return of 'phenomenal' truck convoy

The convoy heading past on the A47 after leaving Norwich. - Credit: Ian Slater

The beaming smiles on the faces of more than 100 happy children said it all.

Smiles as the East Coast Truckers convoy arrives at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular convoy of more than 90 trucks gave a group of young children a day they'll never forget as thousands of people from across Norfolk and Suffolk turned out to show their support.

Crowds gathered on Martineau Road to watch the start of the East Coast Convoy 2022. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Having been cancelled the past two years amid the coronavirus crisis, the 35th East Coast Truckers’ children’s convoy made a welcome return on Sunday, August 28.

One of the region's major summer events attracted an "amazing" turnout.

Crowds lined the route, gathering on bridges to clap, cheer and wave as the convoy passed through Norwich, Acle, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft.

An aerial shot over Breydon Bridge of the East Coast Truckers convoy. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The convoy of 92 trucks saw disabled and disadvantaged children sharing a cab with drivers and with other youngsters on coaches a total of 108 children were being given a memorable day out.

Delivering "loads of fun for special children" the convoy of trucks saw the VIPs enjoy a trip from Norwich to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

The convoy of trucks and a fire engine was escorted by police motorcycles for the journey from Carrow Works in Norwich to Lowestoft, via the Acle Straight.

The children arrived at the theme park at noon for an afternoon packed full of fun.

As the convoy approached the A47 at Postwick, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: "Amazing crowds out in the city this morning showing their support".

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team who supported the convoy. - Credit: Mick Howes

The truckers left Pleasurewood Hills at 5pm and headed towards Great Yarmouth seafront via the A1243 crossing Haven Bridge.

They are due to be greeted by thousands of people on Marine Parade at Great Yarmouth seafront at 6pm, heading towards Caister Road before returning to Norwich around 7pm.

With the East Coast Truckers charity raising monies for disadvantaged children in East Anglia, you can donate to the charity by texting CONVOY followed by your donation amount to 70085.

The 35th East Coast Truckers children's convoy. - Credit: Mick Howes

Reaction

There was a particularly poignant tribute as the convoy was headed off by a truck featuring a photo of former chairman Julian Richards, who was "fondly remembered today" after he died last year.

Janet and Louise Willson were there in memory of Kaychanel Willson and her long standing truck driver Julian, who passed away in 2021. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

East Coast Truckers chairman, Ian Mackie, said: "Everyone involved today has done an amazing job.

East Coast Truckers Chairman, Ian Mackie, and Trevor Howlett, vice chairman, next to the truck which featured a photo of former chairman Julian Richards, who was fondly remembered. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It has gone really, really well and it is great to be back.

"The amount of people we have seen and waved to along the whole route has been phenomenal.

A car is used as a vantage point as the East Coast Truckers convoy arrives at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"When we went past the bridges it was an unbelievable spectacle, and there were more people than ever near the hospital this year.

"We could not do this without the support of the police, who do a marvellous job, and also the support of the hauliers.

The East Coast Truckers convoy arrives at Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Seeing all the smiling faces, that makes it all worthwhile."

One of the young VIPs, Daisy, said she "had a nice time."

Daisy had "a great time" as the East Coast Truckers convoy arrived at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Another one of the youngsters, who has been on the convoy before, enjoyed its return on Sunday.

Thumbs up as the East Coast Truckers convoy arrives at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It was brilliant," she said.

The East Coast Truckers convoy arrives at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We have had a great journey and it is good to be back."

Trevor Howlett, vice chairman and convoy manager, added: "There were far more people out on the roads in Norfolk and Suffolk today showing their support and waving to the drivers and VIPs.

The East Coast Truckers convoy arrives at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The children all think this is marvellous - it is a one off, unique event and you won't find anything else like this elsewhere."

