'Stick with it' - Council leader urges caution as restrictions ease

Published: 5:51 PM March 29, 2021

Back then - the deserted Royal Plain in Lowestoft during the Coronavirus lockdown in April 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A council leader has praised the resolve of people in East Suffolk, but has reminded everyone ahead of the Easter weekend that there is "still a long way to go."

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, has stressed the importance of sticking to the rules and using common sense to stay safe and well.

With the Government’s ‘stay at home’ rule having been lifted from today (Monday, March 29), many restrictions still remain in place.

The ‘rule of 6’ returns for outdoors only, enabling up to six people - or two households - to meet outside in public spaces or private gardens.

Outdoor sport and leisure facilities can reopen, and outdoor organised sport is also allowed.

You may also want to watch:

Travel is still restricted.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant. Picture: East Suffolk Conservatives - Credit: East Suffolk Conservatives

Mr Gallant said: “The gradual easing of restrictions is very welcome, however we must remain cautious as there is still a long way to go.

"It is understandable that people will want to meet outdoors with friends and family over Easter however everyone should think carefully about their actions and ensure they are adhering to the rules.

"As the vaccination programme and community testing schemes progress, there is a genuine sense of optimism, however, social distancing remains incredibly important in order to keep everyone safe and to allow us to move forwards.

“Whilst holidays and overnight stays are not yet permitted, there may be the temptation for some to travel to the coast and it is also entirely understandable that some local destinations will be worried about influxes of visitors."

He added: "Non-essential retail and hospitality businesses are not yet able to open and I hope that people will think very carefully about any plans they make for travelling and visiting in East Suffolk.

“I’m very proud of East Suffolk residents and the way they have stuck to the rules, which remain in place to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible.

"We will be living with the virus for some time and so we have to stick with it, be patient and all do our bit by following the Government guidelines so that the virus is not allowed to take hold once more.”