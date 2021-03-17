News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Anger at waste dumped in alleyway

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:58 PM March 17, 2021   
East Suffolk Council has hit out after waste was dumped in an alleyway in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council has hit out at fly-tippers after waste was dumped in the alleyway between Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft in two separate incidents last week.

Cabinets, chairs and a shopping trolley are among a mound of waste dumped in an alleyway.

East Suffolk Council has hit out at fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in the alleyway between homes on Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft.

Posts on the East Suffolk Council Facebook and Twitter pages said: "This waste was dumped in the alleyway between Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft in two separate fly-tipping incidents last week.

Waste was dumped in the alleyway between Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council has hit out at fly-tippers after waste was dumped in the alleyway between Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft in two separate incidents last week. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"This is not okay and there is no excuse for fly-tipping, even during a pandemic!"

Calling on residents "to help us catch the culprits" the council said: "please let us know if you saw anything or recognise any of the waste."

You may also want to watch:

Contact the council's Customer Services team on 0333 016 2000 or email customerservices@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

Alternatively you can submit a flytipping or litter report online via https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Flytipping_or_Litter_Report


