Anger at waste dumped in alleyway
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
Cabinets, chairs and a shopping trolley are among a mound of waste dumped in an alleyway.
East Suffolk Council has hit out at fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in the alleyway between homes on Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft.
Posts on the East Suffolk Council Facebook and Twitter pages said: "This waste was dumped in the alleyway between Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft in two separate fly-tipping incidents last week.
"This is not okay and there is no excuse for fly-tipping, even during a pandemic!"
Calling on residents "to help us catch the culprits" the council said: "please let us know if you saw anything or recognise any of the waste."
You may also want to watch:
Contact the council's Customer Services team on 0333 016 2000 or email customerservices@eastsuffolk.gov.uk
Alternatively you can submit a flytipping or litter report online via https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Flytipping_or_Litter_Report
Most Read
- 1 16-year-old girl becomes face of fashion brand
- 2 Partner's gift to hospital in memory of Rhiannon, 28, who died of cancer
- 3 Workshop supervisor sentenced for stealing from employer
- 4 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
- 5 Couple who met at youth club celebrate 60 year anniversary
- 6 Riverside pub saved as 1,400 buy shares in £600,000 appeal
- 7 Care home buys aquarium to honour resident
- 8 'Devoted father, perfect brother, wonderful friend' mourned after A12 crash
- 9 Emergency services called to three car crash in Lowestoft
- 10 Buffaloes, ponies and pigs roam free in lakeside rewilding scheme