Afghan refugees pledge from councils across Suffolk

Published: 11:05 AM September 8, 2021

At least three Afghan men are now living in Lowestoft after councils began welcoming refugees to the town.

In East Suffolk, under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), accommodation has already been offered as people flee the Taliban.

A council spokesman said that, so far, three men had been welcomed "to a fully furnished property in the town" as part of the scheme.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Working in partnership with others, East Suffolk Council is committed to helping support displaced families and those fleeing persecution.

“We have already offered accommodation in Lowestoft through the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy and have so far welcomed three people, who are being supported by the Anglia Care Trust on our behalf.

"Additionally, other registered housing providers are providing accommodation and we will continue to liaise with those offering this accommodation to support the overall process.

“Like all Suffolk councils, we are awaiting further information from the government about the new Afghan Citizen Resettlement scheme, and whilst we do not yet know exactly what support will be required, we are ready and willing to help where we can.

“We are also aware of the incredible kindness being shown by the people of East Suffolk and the support of varying kinds being offered by residents and communities who, like us, want to do something to support those far less fortunate than ourselves.”

Kate Travers explains why Afghanistan is one of the most challenging places to be a woman. - Credit: AP

A statement, on behalf of Suffolk County Council, East Suffolk Council, Mid Suffolk District Council, Babergh District Council, Ipswich Borough Council and West Suffolk Council, last month highlighted support for Afghan refugees from across the county.

It said: “All councils in Suffolk are committed to this cause.

"We have already helped a small number of Afghan interpreters and their families to resettle in Suffolk, in addition to ongoing work to support unaccompanied asylum seeking children and other refugees entering the UK.

"In the coming days and weeks, the district, borough and county councils will continue working with the government to do what we can to provide assistance to vulnerable refugees.

“Times like this call for acts of humanity. Suffolk will play its part.”

This week, a spokesman added: "We're now committed to welcome more households in the coming days and weeks as part of our Afghan resettlement activities."