Young people to benefit from new funding scheme

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:34 AM October 14, 2021   
East Suffolk Council headquarters Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

A new funding scheme has been launched to encourage projects which benefit young people in East Suffolk.

East Suffolk Council launched a new funding scheme this week, enabling community and voluntary groups in the district to apply for funding to provide projects for young people -and those that are successful will be decided by the very people they are for.

Offering grants of up to £1,500, the scheme is aimed at projects that directly benefit young people and can include delivering activities, purchasing equipment or providing interactive online sessions which help young people and families.

The scheme is part of the council’s annual Youth Take Over Day, with an event this year taking place virtually on November 19.

Students from local schools have been invited to attend for the opportunity to join the funding panel and get a deciding vote on which projects they would like to receive the funding.

The scheme offers grants up of up to £1,500 and with applications to be submitted by November 5, visit   www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/community/community-projects/youth-take-over-days/

