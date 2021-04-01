7 events for families to enjoy over the Easter holidays

Published: 4:26 PM April 1, 2021

Shops are putting on an Easter trail for customers. - Credit: Archant

From egg hunts and trails to live streams online and music aplenty, here are some events across the area that can keep families entertained over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Frankie’s Guys will perform live from Lowestoft for their first-ever, all singing, all dancing, professionally produced live stream this weekend. Picture: Frankie's Guys - Credit: Frankie's Guys

Frankie's Guys online

Join Frankie’s Guys – a celebration of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - live from the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft for their first-ever, all singing, all dancing, professionally produced live stream.

The event will be aired on Friday, April 2, with catch up performances available to book on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 at 7.30pm.

For further information on how to book this live stream visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk

Hopton Easter competition

Decorate your front door, window and/or front garden ready for the Hopton Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday.

The best decoration wins a giant Easter Egg.

Closing date is April 2. See Hopton-on-Sea Residents Facebook page for more details.

The event is sponsored by Potters Friends Foundation.

Somerleyton Hall - Credit: Submitted

Somerleyton Hall Egg Hunt

Head to Somerleyton Hall and Gardens between Good Friday and Easter Monday for the children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Visitors will complete the Easter trail between 10am and 4pm from April 2 to April 5 around the stunning gardens and receive an Easter Egg prize.

To ensure social distancing, tickets are available throughout the weekend and must be booked in advance via eventbrite.

Darren Steger-Lewis, trustee of the Care and Real Lovin' charitable foundation (CARL), at last year's CARLFest. Picture: Inallhonesty Media - Credit: Inallhonesty Media

CARL's Easter Eggstravaganza

The Care And Real Lovin' charity will return with its annual Easter fundraising events in Gorleston, Lowestoft and online over the coming days.

An Easter egg hunt, in association with Greater Than Art! will take centre stage between Good Friday, on April 2, and Monday, April 5.

Organisers have placed 10 custom-made, egg-shaped pieces of art by local artist Greater Than in public places around Gorleston and Lowestoft.

Find four of the artworks by Monday and send pictures of them to Carl in the Community's Facebook page, and the organisers will send you an Easter treat.

A special online music event will also take place on Facebook Live and YouTube this Sunday, April 4 from 2pm to 11pm, featuring live music from 13 different acts, as monies are raised for the charity.

Easter Trail

Come and explore a "fabulous Easter Trail" in the Gardens at London Road Baptist Church.

Follow the trail of eggs and explore the story of Easter together at the church on Kirkley Park Road, Lowestoft on Saturday, April 3.

With multiple time slots available, young families are invited to join this popular 10 minute Easter trail as it runs between 10am and 2pm.

Visit eventbrite for further details.

Mama G's Story Time Eggs-Travaganza will provide an Easter treat. Picture: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre - Credit: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre

Story Time

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre has arranged for a special event - as Mama G's Story Time Eggs-Travaganza provides an Easter treat.

The online event will be delivered via Zoom at 2pm on Saturday, April 3.

Only one ticket is required per household for the access link as this brand new storytelling show sees Mama G embarking on 90 minutes of silly stories and silly songs.

Visit the venue's website for further details.

The Hippodrome Circus is hosting Pirates Online! this Easter. - Credit: Contributed

Pirates Online! Hippodrome Circus

Join Captain Jack Hawkseye and Pirate Johnny, played by family favourites Jack Jay and Johnny Mac from the Hippodrome Circus, as they defend the port of Great Yarmouth to fend off Evil Captain Blackeye, played by James Franklin, and his band of cut throat buccaneers.

They will be will be joined by an amazing array of swashbuckling circus performers, dancing port dwellers and mysterious mermaids emerging from the historic Hippodrome water spectacular.

This special edition of its popular Easter show was created, rehearsed and recorded behind closed doors.

Tickets cost £10, pre-order at hippodromecircus.co.uk/pirates and it will be available to stream from April 1 - a ticket entitles you to two weeks unlimited viewing.