'Hugely exciting' literacy trail and free events launched for Easter

Fun for all the family is guaranteed as "a hugely exciting event" takes centre stage in Lowestoft this Easter.

An Easter literacy trail is running from today (Saturday, April 16) until April 23 on London Road South in Kirkley as Get Suffolk Reading is launched in Lowestoft.

And next Wednesday, April 20 families will be able to take part in an exclusive storytelling event on London Road North and Lowestoft High Street.

Trail maps can be collected from the Get Suffolk Reading marquee outside Lowestoft Library, and people will be able to follow the map throughout the town to hear a range of stories from nine storytellers from 11am to 2pm.

All attendees will be able to collect a free book from the Get Suffolk Reading marquee too.

There will also be two free colouring stations for children to take part in an Easter colouring competition, and these will be situated at Lowestoft Library and at the ToyJoy Oasis shop on London Road North in the town centre.

The two winners will be announced on the Discover Lowestoft Facebook page after the event.

Get Suffolk Reading launches in Lowestoft. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

The Easter trail running through London Road South between April 16 and April 23 will see books hidden in shops, with children asked to hunt for the books and note down where they’ve found them on our worksheet.

All completed worksheets will be entered into a prize draw to win a giant Easter egg, a £20 book voucher for Waterstones, a £10 book voucher for WH Smith, a £10 Asda voucher, signed books and a bundle of books.

Families can collect and return their worksheets from Seagulls and Other Birds, to enter.

Get Suffolk Reading brings together the expertise of the National Literacy Trust and local partners to deliver a countywide literacy campaign in Haverhill, Lowestoft and Stowmarket.

Sally Connick, Lowestoft Project Manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “The launch of Get Suffolk Reading in Lowestoft is set to be a hugely exciting event and I can’t wait to engage with local families and encourage a love of reading in the town.

“Improving the literacy skills of children and young people is more important than ever, and I’m really looking forward to shaping our activity in the area that will run for the next 10 years.”

For more information visit getsuffolkreading.org.uk