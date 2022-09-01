Vacant former bookies to host pop-up art gallery

A group of Lowestoft artists will host their first pop-up gallery in two years later this month, temporarily taking over another vacant store.

Easterly Artists will welcome visitors to the Triangle Market for their Letting in the Light exhibition.

The exhibition will feature the work of 20 members across a range of mediums, and will focus on the importance of light to an artist - how it changes over time, how it falls on the subject and how it affects the perception of both the creator and the viewer.

Summer Verge by Eileen Coxon - Credit: Easterly Artists

Easterly Artists chair Miles Barry said: "It’s great to be back doing what we do best: presenting our work face-to-face and being on hand to meet visitors personally, talk about the work and hear their comments."

The exhibition will form part of this year's Heritage Open Days programme, and will be open from Friday, September 9 until Sunday, September 18 between 10am until 5pm at 5 St Peter's Street, the former Ladbrokes building.

The Ancient Sun and Moon Battling the Storm by Bungay artist Paul Zawadzki - Credit: Easterly Artists



