News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Gallery

Lifesaving contest held in Lowestoft for first time

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:19 AM September 6, 2021   
lifesaving competition

The Eastern region lifesaving competition being held for the first time in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lifeguards have been showing they have what it takes to be the best as a lifesaving competition was held in Lowestoft for the first time.

The Eastern regional lifesaving competition involved Cromer, Waveney and Mundesley lifeguard clubs competing with one another to test their lifeguard abilities on Sunday morning (September 5) on Hatfield Bay in Lowestoft.

lifeguards

Lifeguards took part in a range of activities to show their skills. - Credit: Mick Howes

Nick Ayers, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the east and north confirmed it was the biggest event in the east with 120 competitors.

nick ayers

Nick Ayers, Water Safety Lead for the east and north. - Credit: Mick Howes

He said: "The aim of this is to train up our beach lifeguards and for them to test one another's abilities through races, paddleboard races, relay races, beach events, running on the sand and all sorts.

"This is a big sport in countries like South Africa, Australia and the US but is still relatively new here in the UK.

lifesaving competition

The lifesaving competition included 120 competitors. - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

"It is a national governing body event, accredited by Surf Life Saving GB and involves those aged seven to 18 and then seniors 18 to 30+.

"Our aim is to just grow the participation numbers of a relatively new sport."

teams in the east

Teams from across the east competed with one another. - Credit: Mick Howes

lifeguards

The aim of the competition is to test lifeguards lifesaving abilities. - Credit: Mick Howes

lifesaving

The sport is becoming increasingly popular in the UK. - Credit: Mick Howes


Most Read

  1. 1 'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers
  2. 2 Five new businesses that launched in Lowestoft this summer
  3. 3 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
  1. 4 Investigations continue after car stolen from outside pub
  2. 5 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
  3. 6 'A massive boost': Former England captain is new club president
  4. 7 Security plea after mountain bike is stolen in shed burglary
  5. 8 New shop units bid for former office building in Lowestoft withdrawn
  6. 9 Food celebrated at Lowestoft's heritage festival
  7. 10 Al fresco culture here to stay as government plans to make it permanent
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. 

Retail

Banksy artwork increases price of empty Lowestoft store by £200,000

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Left, Tom Shiers, founder of Fupburger, and right, David Moss, managing director of Moss and Co Hospitality.

Revamped bar reopens with burger brand link-up to make town 'party central'

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Hollingsworth Road

Suffolk Live

Man assaulted in Lowestoft by three males

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon