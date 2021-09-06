Gallery
Lifesaving contest held in Lowestoft for first time
- Credit: Mick Howes
Lifeguards have been showing they have what it takes to be the best as a lifesaving competition was held in Lowestoft for the first time.
The Eastern regional lifesaving competition involved Cromer, Waveney and Mundesley lifeguard clubs competing with one another to test their lifeguard abilities on Sunday morning (September 5) on Hatfield Bay in Lowestoft.
Nick Ayers, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the east and north confirmed it was the biggest event in the east with 120 competitors.
He said: "The aim of this is to train up our beach lifeguards and for them to test one another's abilities through races, paddleboard races, relay races, beach events, running on the sand and all sorts.
"This is a big sport in countries like South Africa, Australia and the US but is still relatively new here in the UK.
"It is a national governing body event, accredited by Surf Life Saving GB and involves those aged seven to 18 and then seniors 18 to 30+.
"Our aim is to just grow the participation numbers of a relatively new sport."
