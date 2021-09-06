Lifesaving contest held in Lowestoft for first time

Gallery

Published: 10:19 AM September 6, 2021

The Eastern region lifesaving competition being held for the first time in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lifeguards have been showing they have what it takes to be the best as a lifesaving competition was held in Lowestoft for the first time.

The Eastern regional lifesaving competition involved Cromer, Waveney and Mundesley lifeguard clubs competing with one another to test their lifeguard abilities on Sunday morning (September 5) on Hatfield Bay in Lowestoft.

Lifeguards took part in a range of activities to show their skills. - Credit: Mick Howes

Nick Ayers, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the east and north confirmed it was the biggest event in the east with 120 competitors.

Nick Ayers, Water Safety Lead for the east and north. - Credit: Mick Howes

He said: "The aim of this is to train up our beach lifeguards and for them to test one another's abilities through races, paddleboard races, relay races, beach events, running on the sand and all sorts.

"This is a big sport in countries like South Africa, Australia and the US but is still relatively new here in the UK.

The lifesaving competition included 120 competitors. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It is a national governing body event, accredited by Surf Life Saving GB and involves those aged seven to 18 and then seniors 18 to 30+.

"Our aim is to just grow the participation numbers of a relatively new sport."

Teams from across the east competed with one another. - Credit: Mick Howes

The aim of the competition is to test lifeguards lifesaving abilities. - Credit: Mick Howes

The sport is becoming increasingly popular in the UK. - Credit: Mick Howes



