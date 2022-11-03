Teen all smiles after capturing selfie with superstar Ed Sheeran

Gallery

"It’s not every day that a superstar pulls up outside your house."

That was the reaction of Lowestoft teenager Kaspar Goddard as he looked on in awe and saw singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran emerge just a few yards away from him.

The global star was seen "shooting a music video" on north Lowestoft beach on Wednesday, November 2.

With production crews filming the new video having arrived on Gunton Cliff in Lowestoft on Tuesday, the Suffolk superstar arrived in town about 9am on Wednesday morning.

Turning up outside his home, quick as a flash Kaspar managed to get a selfie with the world famous singer.

The 16-year-old said: "It’s not every day that Ed Sheeran decides to pull up outside your house to film his new music video.

"All the vans and film crews started to arrive along the road last night and we wondered what was going on.

"A few of the people tried putting us off the scent by saying they were filming a fish finger advert.

"Then this morning lots more crew started to arrive from 5am and I saw ‘Security Kev’ which gave it away to me as I had seen him online before.

"I automatically then thought it must be Ed Sheeran filming for something, and just a few minutes later Ed pulled up in his car."

Recalling what happened next, Kaspar said: "He came straight over to us and said 'hi' and took my phone to take a few selfies."

With Kaspar's dad being Matt Goddard - managing director of Picture Studios in Lowestoft and Norwich - the teenager added: "My dad joked to me after that Ed must of recognised him from Picture Studios, which is why he came straight over to us for a picture!

"He asked us not to mention to anyone about him for a while so we promised we wouldn’t say anything until this afternoon."

The singer revealed on Wednesday that after Shivers "hit a billion streams on Spotify," he was celebrating "by shooting a music video for my brand new album that will be out next year."

With the music video being filmed close to the groynes and dunes near the Gunton Warren Nature Reserve in Lowestoft, the Bad Habits singer was spotted sitting on a piece of driftwood - that appeared to be the centrepiece for the music video - and later climbing a ladder as he was surrounded by a production crew, security and extras for the filming.