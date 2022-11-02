'Top secret': Ed Sheeran spotted filming on beach

Fans of Ed Sheeran were in for a treat as the Suffolk superstar was spotted filming in a "top secret" location.

The global star was seen "shooting a music video" on north Lowestoft beach on Wednesday, November 2.

In a video post on Instagram on Wednesday, the singer-songwriter said: "So Shivers has just hit a billion streams on Spotify, which makes it my 11th song as an artist and 15th song as a writer, I am over the moon about it.

"Thank you everyone that has been streaming that song.

"I am going to celebrate by shooting a music video for my brand new album that will be out next year."

The world famous artist - who moved to Framlingham as a youngster and continues to live near the east Suffolk town - was seen in north Lowestoft on Wednesday morning.

By about 10.30am, the music video was being filmed close to the groynes and dunes near the Gunton Warren Nature Reserve in Lowestoft.

The Bad Habits singer was spotted sitting on a piece of driftwood, surrounded by a production crew, security and extras for the filming - against the backdrop of early morning dog walkers and a handful of people.

Production crews were said to have arrived on Gunton Cliff, Lowestoft, at around 5pm the day before - with speculation that filming for his next single had also taken place on Tuesday close to Southwold Pier.

With the filming continuing on Wednesday, a small crowd had gathered on north Lowestoft beach by lunchtime as locals clamoured to get a glimpse of the music icon.

As people came down to the beach for lunchtime strolls, and to walk their dogs, one couple were "surprised" to see the sheer scale of the production.

And as Ed walked into view and sat down on the driftwood that appeared to be the centrepiece of the filming, one amazed onlooker - who was just a few hundred yards away - said: "Wow - this is really happening."

After his fifth studio album = ("Equals") was released in October last year, his next LP/album has been rumoured nationally to apparently be called - ("Subtract").

A spokesman for Screen Suffolk - the official film office for Suffolk, representing all county, district and borough councils - said they and East Suffolk Council were "not able to comment" on the production.