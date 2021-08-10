A Level results 2021: All smiles for Lowestoft students

Published: 12:47 PM August 10, 2021

It was a day of joy and smiles for students at Lowestoft Sixth Form College as they collected their eagerly-anticipated A-level results.

Lowestoft Sixth Form students celebrating their results with principal Keith Shiels. - Credit: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

Students lined up for their results from 9am on Tuesday with the pandemic meaning this year's students have suffered more disruption than any cohort before them and grades have been based on teachers’ assessment rather than exam results.

91.7pc of A-level students achieved A*-C grades at Lowestoft Sixth Form College this year, with a 100pc pass rate and 71.3pc of students achieving A*-B grades.

Principal of Lowestoft Sixth Form College, Keith Shiels, said he was proud of his students this year. - Credit: Jasper King

For principal Keith Shiels, it was a proud day for him and his students.

He said: "I'm exceptionally proud of the work done by teachers, students and all the support staff as well.

"The excellent results we have achieved not just this year but last year and the years before are a tribute to everyone's hard work at the college.

"The adaptability of staff and students throughout the pandemic and with online teaching has been exceptional.

"I'm thinking there will still be issues into next year during the autumn but we will be doing face-to-face lessons."

Theo Bellaby, 18, thrilled with his exam results. - Credit: Jasper King

Theo Bellaby, 18, is thrilled with his A-level results, achieving three As in biology, chemistry and psychology.

He is off to study medicine at the University of Exeter and said: "I am really happy with my results and relieved it is finally on paper.

"The lockdown way of studying suited me because I was able to study on my own and do it at my own pace which was nice.

"I am grateful to everyone at the college."

Olivia Thurston, 18, achieved a phenomenal three A*s. - Credit: Jasper King

Olivia Thurston, 18, achieved three A*s in history, English literature and law and is off to study law at the University of Leeds.

"I'm so pleased with my results and to know my hard work has payed off.

"It has been hard navigating online learning and to sit at the same space at a computer at home.

"I feel like a lot of the independent learning is great preparation for university though."

Will Jaredtt is off to the University of Leeds to study Criminology and Criminal Justice. - Credit: Jasper King

Will Jaredtt, 18, achieved As in law, economics and maths and is off to study criminology and criminal justice at the University of Leeds.

He said: "I'm really happy because this is what I have worked for.

"It has been difficult but the college really helped with online learning."