Street artist ATM inspires youngsters as new murals unveiled

Celebrating ATM's creation of the kittiwake mural, members of the Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership and SWT representatives join staff and pupils of Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft to mark the occasion. - Credit: Mick Howes

A nationally renowned street artist has made a welcome return to a seaside town to create two "stunning" new works for a popular trail.

Teaming up with Suffolk Wildlife Trust once more, ATM has been working on two new murals in Lowestoft.

Having completed a "stunning heron mural" on a wall at Lowestoft library wall earlier this month, the wildlife artist is now amazing youngsters at a primary school in Lowestoft with his latest creation.

ATM's creation of the kittiwake mural. - Credit: Mick Howes

This week ATM started work to create a kittiwake mural at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy.

Rupert Masefield, planning and advocacy manager at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said: "It will be the latest addition to Lowestoft’s Wild Mural Trail and depicts one of the town's beautiful urban kittiwakes."

The Wild Mural Trail connects Lowestoft town centre to SWT’s Carlton Marshes nature reserve via an eight mile circular walking route.

Commissioned by Suffolk Wildlife Trust, the trail began in October 2018 with the aim of bringing wildlife into the town by showcasing marshland species that can be seen at the Carlton Marshes reserve.

After a marsh harrier was unveiled on a wall on the side of Smith Brothers Timber in Oulton Broad in October 2018, a giant barn owl soared into the top of the High Street in Lowestoft in May 2019 as a mural was created on a wall at the side of the Lowestoft Tandoori restaurant.

In June 2019 ATM painted a water vole during Suffolk’s first ever Nature Summit, and this has subsequently been installed inside Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre on Burnt Hill Lane in Carlton Colville.

ATM's biggest mural in Lowestoft was completed in August 2019 as a giant kingfisher was unveiled on the wall of Angel Hair on Station Square.

A Norfolk hawker dragonfly was then created on Rotterdam Road on the wall of a home in October 2019.

And in November last year an "amazing bittern" was unveiled on a large side wall on Bittern Green, in south Oulton Broad.

Work continuing by ATM of a heron on Lowestoft Library. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the seventh mural unveiled at Lowestoft Library recently, and thanking the "creativity and skill" of ATM, a Suffolk Wildlife Trust spokesman said: "The heron was the seventh mural by ATM depicting wildlife found in the local area and forms part of a trail around the town which leads back to Carlton Marshes nature reserve.

A heron was the seventh mural by ATM on Lowestoft Library. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Massive thanks to CJB Scaffolding Ltd and Lowestoft Library for all their support with the project."

ATM created a heron on Lowestoft Library. - Credit: Mick Howes

ATM said: "I was pleased with how the mural at the library turned out.

"It is great to have the whole school involved and I am going to be doing workshops with the children next week.

"The kittiwake mural is getting there.

ATM's creation of the kittiwake mural. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Its a long thin bird that takes up the width of a nice wall, which makes it a visually interesting background."

With the street artist continuing to work on the mural outside, in the classroom children at the school on St Margaret’s Road have been "inspired" by the creation.

Year one pupils working to create an interpretation of the sea during a week of conservation themed learning activities. - Credit: Mick Howes

Pupils have been enthused during a week of conservation themed learning activities that have "engaged and connected" them with the town they live - as they work on an art trail "celebrating Lowestoft".

Kelly Chillman, lead science teacher at the school, said: "The children have been inspired by all of the wildlife and each year group has created a piece of art as part of their own sculpture trail around the school, with sculptures inspired by Lowestoft."

Year six pupils working on a Gull Wing bridge interpretation during a week of conservation themed learning activities. - Credit: Mick Howes

The landmarks included the sea, beach huts, St Margaret's Church, Gulliver wind turbine and Gull Wing Bridge.

Lucy Caton, reception teacher at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy, added: "The children have been very excited to welcome ATM to paint a kittiwake on our school building.

"We have linked it to a week of conservation learning with the children making their own iconic parts of Lowestoft using recyclables."

Background

Kittiwakes - a small gull that spends most of its time at sea – have nested in and around Lowestoft since the 1960s.

Lowestoft’s growing population of urban kittiwakes have become important for the birds’ conservation as overall numbers have declined.

Kittiwakes nesting on buildings in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

But with numbers increasing in the town and nesting on buildings where they make a mess, it led to formation of the Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership earlier this year.

Chaired by Waveney MP Peter Aldous, partnership members include Suffolk Wildlife Trust, the RSPB, Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council, Lowestoft Vision (the Business Improvement District for Lowestoft), Associated British Ports (ABP) and Groundwork East.

They have united to raise awareness of kittiwakes and other gulls in Lowestoft to find sustainable solutions that enable kittiwakes to nest safely while minimising conflict between the birds and local businesses.

This summer, thanks to funding provided by Lowestoft Town Council, the partnership has engaged with businesses and residents and provided advice on managing kittiwakes nesting on their buildings.

Members of the Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership and SWT officials with the kittiwake mural being created by ATM. - Credit: Mick Howes

And on Friday, at an event at the school to celebrate the creation of the kittiwake mural, members of the Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership joined staff, pupils and SWT representatives to mark the occasion.