Students go 'Back to the 80s' as production proves to be a hit

Youngsters at Pakefield High School performed 'Back to the 80s'. - Credit: Pakefield High School

Students at a Lowestoft-area high school wowed audiences as they returned to the stage for a special production.

Youngsters at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft recently performed a smash hit musical to local primary schools and an evening audience.

The children went 'Back to the 80s' for the special production at the high school on London Road.

A school spokesman said: "Students at Pakefield High made a long awaited comeback recently with the return of their annual school production.

"The cast wowed audiences with five performances across three days, including two matinee shows to local primary schools, and three evening shows to a paying audience."

The show - 'Back to the 80’s’ - takes the audience back in time to explore the trials and tribulations of teen life at high school.

With all of the students excelling, the school spokesman added: "Jack Bloomfield owned the stage, starring as Corey Palmer Senior reliving his youth, with a fantastic performance from Ollie Ritchie as Corey Palmer Junior.

"Reggie Catchpole brought the stereotypical jock bully Michael Feldman to life, stealing away Corey’s one true love, Tiffany Houston.

"Isla Henderson gave a stunning performance as Tiffany who, of course, saw the light and decided to go to the prom with Corey.

"The whole cast did themselves so proud, taking the audience on a trip down memory lane with songs such as ‘Kids in America’, ‘Man in the Mirror’ and an amazing rendition of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ by Paige Kilduff and Ollie Ritchie."

With the staff and students having worked tirelessly behind the scenes since September, the school spokesman added: "The audience had nothing but praise for the show, which was no mean feat.

"The team started work on this production back in September, and to be able to put on a show again was a true honour and privilege.

"Well done to the whole team who worked extremely hard to make this show such a success - now, onto planning next year’s musical."