Corton's Got Talent! Inspirational pupils' show for hundreds of parents

The skills of talented youngsters were showcased as an exciting annual event made a welcome return.

Singers and dancers took centre stage once more as a group of talented children created their own version of the popular ITV television programme BGT - as Corton's Got Talent 2022 hit all the right notes.

Pupils from the village's primary school lined up to perform either a song or dance - with all impressing a big audience - as the event, which returned after a two-year break amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, was hailed another resounding success.

With the Player’s Theatre - home of the Lowestoft Players - hosting this year's talent show on Saturday, July 2, Corton Primary School headteacher Nicola Rowland, Emma Welton and previous winners Katie Blyth and Millie Watson took on the judging roles.

They were full of praise for all the children that took part, as 17 acts performed in front of more than 120 people at the theatre in Battery Green Road.

Proud parents and family members applauded the efforts of the children who were all from key stage two.

The show, which was held in association with the Friends of Corton Primary School and supported by Totally Wicked School of Dance, also featured two performances from the after-school dance club - choreographed by Mrs Nicola Whall - after the interval.

The winners of the talent show were:

Singers: 1st Ella McAllen, 2nd Finlay Cassidy, 3rd George Thorne and Milo Davey.

Dancers: 1st Francesca Dale, joint 2nd Izzy Braddick and Autumn Halse, joint 3rd (two groups) group 1 Polly Jacobs, Isla Tabiner, Ffion Bailey, Poppy Finch and group 2 Millie Cook, Keira King.

Organisers were praised for helping to make this "a really successful event" once more, with the Lowestoft Players thanked for allowing use of the theatre.

Headteacher Nicola Rowland said: "It was another fantastic show that went absolutely brilliantly.

"We are extremely proud of all the children for being so brave and stepping out in front of so many people.

"Our singers and dancers made it such an uplifting, inspirational event that makes everyone feel really happy.

"Thank you to the staff, parents and friends for their support."

