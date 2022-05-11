Delight as Lowestoft schoolgirl comes second in Book Mastermind Final 2022
- Credit: Pakefield High School
A Lowestoft schoolgirl has come second in this year's Book Mastermind Finals.
Ellie Daws, 11, from Pakefield High School came second in the competition and was up against six other contestants.
The competition is annual and was held in person for the first time in two years, after it was held on Teams last year, and cancelled in 2020.
Seven schools took part, with competing students representing Sir John Leman, Pakefield, Debenham, Thomas Mills, Ipswich, Claydon and Farlingaye schools.
All students took part in interschool competitions to reach the final, which was held at the Suffolk Librarian Forum at the University of Suffolk.
Ellie's dad Richard said: "Ellie had to qualify for the finals by winning the competition at Pakefield High School and this then meant she was able to represent Pakefield High in the grand final in Ipswich.
"She was really excited to represent her school and we are all extremely proud of her achievements in finishing second.
"Ellie loves reading and would certainly look to enter other reading and writing competitions."