Joy as Lowestoft-area primary school hosts Covid-safe sports day sessions

Published: 5:26 PM July 14, 2021

The smiles on the faces of the children, staff and parents said it all.

A Lowestoft-area primary school held an "enjoyable" end of year event for youngsters and parents watching on, as Covid-safe sports day sessions were successfully held.

Last week, Carlton Colville Primary School ran eight individual year group sports day sessions with health and safety procedures adhered to throughout.

All smiles - Carlton Colville Primary School ran eight individual year group sports day sessions. - Credit: Carlton Colville Primary School

Ben Axon, headteacher at the school, on Gisleham Road, Carlton Colville in Lowestoft said: “I am so proud of everyone’s leadership and hard work during the running of the eight individual year group sports day sessions.

"We were determined to offer a Covid-19 safe school event, where parents were able to safely come on to our school site in order to finish the year off in an inclusive and positive manner.

"We updated our Covid-19 risk assessments and provided very clear health and safety guidance for everyone to follow.

"We are very fortunate with our outdoor space and this definitely helped ensure pupil bubbles and visitor bubbles didn’t mix so that we could safely social distance."

Mr Axon added: "It’s been such a challenging past 16 months and all the children and parents were fantastic as they adhered to all the procedures.

"Yes, it was a lot of work to organise and run but it was 100 per cent worth it just to see the children having so much fun, whilst also offering an event where the parents could engage and support their children.

"Well done to everyone for making this such a safe and positive end of year success.”

After all the children - from nursery to year 6 - had taken part and represented five coloured teams over three days last week, one parent, Mrs Woolston, said: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to the school for the sports day.

"The whole thing was run very well, and very Covid safe.

"Feeling very grateful that due to the hard work of the staff at the school we got to see our little boy’s first sports day as I know other parents at other schools haven’t.”

Year 5 pupil, Evie, said: "I am very glad that sports day could still go on.

"It’s good that parents could come and watch us."