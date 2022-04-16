Jobs in tourism, construction, energy and more on offer at fair

Vacancies and opportunities throughout Suffolk and Norfolk will be showcased as a community jobs fair is held in Lowestoft this month.

After the success of an inaugural event - where more than 1,000 people attended a jobs fair held by East Coast College in Great Yarmouth in February - the college is to hold a second community jobs fair at its Lowestoft campus on April 27.

The Lowestoft community jobs fair has been organised in conjunction with ‘Energise Employment Support’ and ‘DWP Ways to Work’ in response to the difficulties employers are currently experiencing with recruitment.

The fair will host around 40 companies across different sectors including energy, hospitality, care, tourism and construction.

East Coast College will welcome visitors of all ages to chat with the employers to learn about the positions they have available and potential career pathways, with several training providers also on hand.

Liz Hadridge, vocational trainer at East Coast College, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for employers, employees and those seeking to commence or change careers to network in a comfortable, inspiring environment.”

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 27 from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Energy Skills Centre, Lowestoft Campus.