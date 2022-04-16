News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Education

Jobs in tourism, construction, energy and more on offer at fair

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:55 AM April 16, 2022
East Coast College Lowestoft campus

East Coast College Lowestoft campus - Credit: East Coast College/LEADERBOARD_PHOTOGRAPHY

Vacancies and opportunities throughout Suffolk and Norfolk will be showcased as a community jobs fair is held in Lowestoft this month.

After the success of an inaugural event - where more than 1,000 people attended a jobs fair held by East Coast College in Great Yarmouth in February - the college is to hold a second community jobs fair at its Lowestoft campus on April 27.

The Lowestoft community jobs fair has been organised in conjunction with ‘Energise Employment Support’ and ‘DWP Ways to Work’ in response to the difficulties employers are currently experiencing with recruitment.

The fair will host around 40 companies across different sectors including energy, hospitality, care, tourism and construction.

East Coast College will welcome visitors of all ages to chat with the employers to learn about the positions they have available and potential career pathways, with several training providers also on hand.

Liz Hadridge, vocational trainer at East Coast College, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for employers, employees and those seeking to commence or change careers to network in a comfortable, inspiring environment.”

The Energy Skills Centre

The Energy Skills Centre. - Credit: East Coast College/LEADERBOARD_PHOTOGRAPHY

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 27 from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Energy Skills Centre, Lowestoft Campus.

Lowestoft News
Great Yarmouth News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Bobby Jeffs, Terrance Nicholls and Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao

Ipswich Crown Court

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Beccles PC Stirling Parsk has retired from his position after 20 years service in Beccles. PHOTO: Ni

Much-loved retired police officer remembered after sudden death

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A Samaritan volunteer taking a phone call at their Norwich HQ. Picture: James Bass Copy: Rowan M

Suffolk Live News

Warning to Suffolk homeowners of scam phone calls from water company

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon