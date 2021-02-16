Plans to expand primary school for almost 100 extra pupils revealed

Published: 3:09 PM February 16, 2021

Two new classrooms have been included in proposals to expand a market town's primary school, in a project which would see it welcome almost 100 more students.

Suffolk County Council is consulting on a proposal to expand Edgar Sewter Primary School in Halesworth.

The proposal includes a new stand-alone block providing two classrooms, relocated library, WC’s and ancillary rooms.

Internal changes within the main school building will increase and improve staff and administration accommodation.

The proposed expansion increases capacity of the school from 315 pupils to 420 pupils, with the work completed and ready for September 2022.

And the council has asked people living in the area to have their say on the proposals before a planning application is formally lodged.

You can complete the online survey here.

Online comments must be submitted by Monday, March 8 and paper comment forms must be received by Wednesday, March 10.