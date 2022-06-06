'Very proud': Joy as primary school maintains 'Good' Ofsted rating

Corton CE Primary School and Nursery has maintained its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating once more. - Credit: Corton CE Primary School and Nursery

Leaders at a primary school and nursery have expressed delight at its latest Ofsted report.

Staff, pupils, parents and governors at a Lowestoft-area primary school are celebrating after maintaining its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating once more.

With Corton CE Primary School and Nursery rated by the education watchdog as 'Good' on its last visit five years ago, the school on The Street, Corton, has maintained this status after an official Ofsted section 8 inspection on February 17.

Corton CE Primary School and Nursery pupils. - Credit: Corton CE Primary School and Nursery

With graded judgements not given after a section 8 inspection, the report said: "Corton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School continues to be a good school."

With more than 120 pupils aged between three and 11 attending the school, Nicola Rowland, headteacher, said: “We are delighted to have maintained our Good rating.

Corton CE Primary School and Nursery pupils. - Credit: Corton CE Primary School and Nursery

“This is testimony to the hard work of so many – staff, pupils, governors, parents and supporters of the school.

“We are very proud of the education we are providing, in and out of the classroom, and we will continue to work hard to ensure the best possible outcomes for all our pupils.”

Corton CE Primary School and Nursery pupils. - Credit: Corton CE Primary School and Nursery

Inspectors noted that: “Pupils are confident and happy.

"They enjoy school, behave well and participate enthusiastically in their learning."

With the report praising the school for its pupil leadership, the vision of the leadership team at the school was also recognised along with pupils’ well-being, safeguarding and governance were all recognised in the report.

Corton CE Primary School and Nursery has been rated by the education watchdog as 'Good' - Credit: Corton CE Primary School and Nursery

As well as praising the school’s leadership for maintaining a good quality of education, pupils’ well-being was also highlighted.

The report said: "Pupils at Corton develop into thoughtful and responsible young people.

"Leaders have placed a high priority on pupils’ and staff’s well-being."

With this being the "first routine inspection" the school had received since the Covid-19 pandemic began, assessing what Corton needs to do to improve, the report added: "Leaders need to make sure that they support teachers to plan and deliver these few subject curriculums to the same consistently high standard, so that pupils’ learning builds securely from early years to Year 6."