School 'so proud' with pupil's winning design
- Credit: Corton C of E Primary School
A primary school pupil has won a competition that will see her community-inspired design digitised.
Ffion, a year four pupil at Corton C of E Primary School, had her logo design chosen as the winner of a competition run by the Corton Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group (NPSG).
Launched to find a new logo for the group, which was established to take on the views of the residents of Corton and consult on future projects, they are working closely with those involved in the proposed North Lowestoft Garden Village development.
Clerk for the Corton NPSG, Ed Davey, said: "As part of the group's development, we wanted to set up a competition to design a logo.
"Asking the children of Corton Primary was a way to help them think about the village as a community and how they could use this to influence their design."
With the winning logo to be included in future correspondence, a school spokesman added: "We are so proud!"
Ffion also won a £25 book voucher, with a £10 voucher also awarded as a runner up prize.
