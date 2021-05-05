News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Education

School 'so proud' with pupil's winning design

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:28 PM May 5, 2021   
Ffion, a Year 4 pupil at Corton C of E Primary School, had her logo design chosen as the winner of a competition.

Ffion, a Year 4 pupil at Corton C of E Primary School, had her logo design chosen as the winner of a competition run by the Corton Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group. Picture: Corton C of E Primary School - Credit: Corton C of E Primary School

A primary school pupil has won a competition that will see her community-inspired design digitised.

Ffion, a year four pupil at Corton C of E Primary School, had her logo design chosen as the winner of a competition run by the Corton Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group (NPSG).

Launched to find a new logo for the group, which was established to take on the views of the residents of Corton and consult on future projects, they are working closely with those involved in the proposed North Lowestoft Garden Village development.

Clerk for the Corton NPSG, Ed Davey, said: "As part of the group's development, we wanted to set up a competition to design a logo.

Ffion's winning logo design.

Ffion's winning logo design. Picture: Corton C of E Primary School - Credit: Corton C of E Primary School

"Asking the children of Corton Primary was a way to help them think about the village as a community and how they could use this to influence their design."

You may also want to watch:

With the winning logo to be included in future correspondence, a school spokesman added: "We are so proud!"

Ffion also won a £25 book voucher, with a £10 voucher also awarded as a runner up prize.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who assaulted young girl has sex offences prevention order lifted
  2. 2 Empty town centre store sells ahead of auction
  3. 3 Lifeboat launched to kayakers 'in trouble' off coast
  1. 4 Man, 22, charged over stabbing as victim remains 'critical'
  2. 5 Plea to identify woman after staffie attacks three dogs in Kessingland
  3. 6 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  4. 7 Wartime romance recalled by Lowestoft centenarian
  5. 8 New convenience store earmarked for former Boots pharmacy
  6. 9 See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B
  7. 10 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police activity centred on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, which remains closed off this morning

Road cordoned off as police investigate 'overnight incident'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street following a stabbing on Saturday evening

Crime | Updated

Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
crash victoria road

Two arrested after driver rammed police cars and level crossing

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police activity centred on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, which remains closed off this morning

Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus