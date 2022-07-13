Creative students hold exhibitions for first time since pandemic
Creative students at a coastal college have celebrated the end of their year by holding end of year exhibitions for the first time since the pandemic.
Art, Media, and Digital Design students from both the Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses at East Coast College displayed a range of animation, film, fashion, art, graphics, and photography at exhibitions recently.
With exhibitions held at the college, ARC Cinema and Skippings Gallery in Great Yarmouth recently, the creative department used the cinema for a special showing of the further and higher education courses which included documentary and special effects.
Degree student Ryan Stringer, who is studying a BA (Hons) in Visual Effects and Post-Production through the University of Suffolk at the East Coast’s Great Yarmouth campus, screened his film ‘The Imperial’ which recently won best Super Short Film at the 8 and HalFilm Awards international event.
It is the second accolade Ryan has received, having also won the Super Short category at the Cotswold International Film Festival in May.
Course leader, Phil Bury, said: “The exhibition has been two years in the making.
"It’s a unique experience and a great achievement for the students and their families to display their work to the public."
Digital Design student Phoebe Websdale, who is progressing to Level 3 at the college next year, said: “The course has let me express my creativity and realise my ambition to go to university to study illustration in the future.”
Other students including Paul Snailham and Jennie Riches are progressing to study a new degree in Visual Art through the University of Suffolk at East Coast College, while second year Art and Design student Maisie Kirk, is progressing to specialise in fashion.
Mat Dale, curriculum manager for Creative and Digital, said: “It’s great to be back to celebrate all things creative.
"We are incredibly proud of all our students who have worked extremely hard to produce a professional exhibition alongside their studies.
“We hope their work will inspire others.
"It’s never too late to turn your interest into a career and your work might be celebrated in our fantastic exhibitions or cinema showings in the future.”
