'Help us make a new outside space': Appeal to transform school's playground
- Credit: Timotay Playscapes
An ambitious appeal is aiming to raise vital funds to help transform a school playground into a specialised outdoor learning environment.
A small but dedicated group of parents and staff are working tirelessly to raise thousands of pounds towards improving the outdoor facilities at the Lowestoft-area Warren School.
The Warren Association Trust is continuing with its aim of creating 'A special playground for a special school,' as an Aviva Community Fund Crowdfunder page is now live and running until March 23.
As a registered charity since 1984, The Warren Association has raised funds over the years to provide equipment for learners at Warren Special School, on Clarkes Lane in Oulton Broad.
A spokesman for The Warren Association said: "Our current project - 'A Special Playground for a Special School' - is our most ambitious to date and will require funding of £188,000 in order to transform the main playground into a specialised outdoor learning environment.
You may also want to watch:
"As the number of learners on the roll is ever-increasing, the school has already maximised its use of all possible space within the building, and there are no more opportunities left to extend classrooms or site mobile classrooms.
"Our intention, therefore, is to create a unique, inclusive, sensory-rich, and challenging outdoor provision, accessible for all learners, to be used as an extension to the school's curriculum."
Most Read
- 1 What is the future for Lowestoft's historic high street?
- 2 Lockdown inspires key worker to lose six stone in weight
- 3 Delays expected for bridge works
- 4 Town 'at the heart' of green energy bid after windfarm success
- 5 Dad 'relieved' after stolen car found through power of social media
- 6 Cultural hub could transform 'key town centre site' in £35m project
- 7 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 8 Hospital order for man who attacked mother with metal bar
- 9 Border Force alerted after lifeboat recovers abandoned dinghy
- 10 Inspiring girl helping tackle children's anxiety in reading videos
With much of the school's current playground and sensory garden equipment "no longer able to be used and considered unsafe" as it is currently out of bounds to learners, The Warren Association has worked in partnership with Timotay Playscapes to finalise the design concept.
It would see the playground laid out into different learning zones - with distinct areas such as Physical (swings, climbing frames, spinners, trampoline, roundabout and hanging bars); Creative (imaginative areas, creative camp corner, musical panels and rainbow light panels); Science (sensory garden, landscaping, textured surfaces and walkways); Social and Emotional (calm area, 'break-out' spaces, dens, outdoor classroom); as well as outdoor furniture, fencing and storage.
With the Aviva Community Fund Crowdfunder project page aiming to raise £14,000 towards the sensory zone and rainbow walk areas of the new outdoor facilities, to help support the Warren Association email warrenassociation@warrenschool.co.uk or donate via the Aviva Community Fund Crowdfunder page.