'Help us make a new outside space': Appeal to transform school's playground

Published: 6:00 AM February 28, 2021

The Warren Association and Timotay Playscapes' design concept for 'A Special Playground for a Special School' in Lowestoft. Picture: Timotay Playscapes - Credit: Timotay Playscapes

An ambitious appeal is aiming to raise vital funds to help transform a school playground into a specialised outdoor learning environment.

A small but dedicated group of parents and staff are working tirelessly to raise thousands of pounds towards improving the outdoor facilities at the Lowestoft-area Warren School.

The Warren Association Trust is continuing with its aim of creating 'A special playground for a special school,' as an Aviva Community Fund Crowdfunder page is now live and running until March 23.

The Warren Association and Timotay Playscapes have teamed up as they look to raise funds to create 'A Special Playground for a Special School' in Lowestoft. Picture: The Warren Association/Timotay Playscapes - Credit: The Warren Association/Timotay Playscapes

As a registered charity since 1984, The Warren Association has raised funds over the years to provide equipment for learners at Warren Special School, on Clarkes Lane in Oulton Broad.

A spokesman for The Warren Association said: "Our current project - 'A Special Playground for a Special School' - is our most ambitious to date and will require funding of £188,000 in order to transform the main playground into a specialised outdoor learning environment.

"As the number of learners on the roll is ever-increasing, the school has already maximised its use of all possible space within the building, and there are no more opportunities left to extend classrooms or site mobile classrooms.

"Our intention, therefore, is to create a unique, inclusive, sensory-rich, and challenging outdoor provision, accessible for all learners, to be used as an extension to the school's curriculum."

The current playground and sensory garden at the Lowestoft-area Warren School. Picture: The Warren School - Credit: The Warren School

With much of the school's current playground and sensory garden equipment "no longer able to be used and considered unsafe" as it is currently out of bounds to learners, The Warren Association has worked in partnership with Timotay Playscapes to finalise the design concept.

It would see the playground laid out into different learning zones - with distinct areas such as Physical (swings, climbing frames, spinners, trampoline, roundabout and hanging bars); Creative (imaginative areas, creative camp corner, musical panels and rainbow light panels); Science (sensory garden, landscaping, textured surfaces and walkways); Social and Emotional (calm area, 'break-out' spaces, dens, outdoor classroom); as well as outdoor furniture, fencing and storage.

The Warren Association and Timotay Playscapes have teamed up as they look to raise funds to create 'A Special Playground for a Special School' in Lowestoft. The sensory zone and Rainbow walk zone proposed. Picture: The Warren Association/Timotay Playscapes - Credit: The Warren Association/Timotay Playscapes

With the Aviva Community Fund Crowdfunder project page aiming to raise £14,000 towards the sensory zone and rainbow walk areas of the new outdoor facilities, to help support the Warren Association email warrenassociation@warrenschool.co.uk or donate via the Aviva Community Fund Crowdfunder page.



