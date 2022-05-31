College named among 100 best companies to work for in the UK

East Coast College staff pictured at the Lowestoft campus with CEO and principal Stuart Rimmer (centre). - Credit: East Coast College

A coastal college has been named in the 100 best large companies to work for in the UK.

East Coast College, which has campuses in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, entered the Best Companies awards for the second year running and was ranked nationally as the 94th best company to work for.

The college was also delighted to be recognised as the 11th best education and training provider to work for in the UK as well as the 40th best company to work for in the East of England.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO and Principal of East Coast College, said: “This award demonstrates the ability of our amazing staff to overcome the most challenging times.

"It is a fabulous place to work.

"This is a great success story for the college but also for Norfolk and Suffolk.”

