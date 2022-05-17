Brickwork students enjoy masterclass at development site

East Coast College brickwork students during a visit to the Lovell homes development in Hopton-on-Sea. - Credit: Lovell

Brickwork students from East Coast College were given the chance to experience life working on a construction site thanks to a special masterclass hosted by Lovell.

Two groups of students from the college’s Lowestoft campus were invited along to Lovell’s new Bowlers Green development in Hopton, where they are building 200 new mixed-tenure homes for Repton Property Developments.

The students were given a tour of the site, introduced to the team and put their skills to the test as they laid some bricks.

Adam Vaknin, a Level 2 student who attended the masterclass, said: “The visit has increased my confidence and I’m more passionate than ever about wanting to pursue a career in bricklaying.”

The tour was led by John Carpenter of SJ Brickwork, a subcontractor for Lovell, who took the students through the many aspects of work on the site.

He said: “I have recently set up a work experience programme with East Coast College to get students studying bricklaying out of the classroom, and supplementing their study with some proper on-site experience.

“Today is a great example of the local community working together, both in business and in investing in building up the skills of the next generation and tackling our local skills shortages.”

For some students, it was their first experience of a working construction site, and helped learners to think about their career goals and ambitions.

East Coast College brickwork tutor, Stephen Sherwood, said: “The visit has inspired our Level 2 bricklaying students, some of which were initially unsure of their progression, but after the visit they have now applied for an apprenticeship with Lovell.”

Lovell already supports the college with industry placements, which provide learners with the chance to put their skills and knowledge into practice in a real work environment.

Sasha Bainbridge, regional partnerships director for Lovell in East Anglia, said: “The students had a fantastic time visiting our Bowlers Green site at Hopton."

Rachel Bunn, assistant principal at East Coast College, added: “The college has entered into an exciting opportunity working with Lovell Homes to support students to undertake a range of work readiness activities.

"This model will not only raise aspirations of construction students but also support the region in its future skills needs.”

To find out more about bricklaying courses at East Coast College, visit its website.