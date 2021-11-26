A 'fantastic achievement' - Joy at coastal college's accreditation success

East Coast College has been accredited to the matrix Standard. - Credit: LEADERBOARD_PHOTOGRAPHY/East Coast College

A coastal college is celebrating after being accredited to an international quality standard.

East Coast College has been accredited to the matrix standard, demonstrating the high-quality information, advice and guidance it provides to students of all ages in the community as well as for students living further afield and accessing courses, including on campus, apprentices and adult learners.

The matrix standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their service offering.

The assessor met with nearly 100 students and staff across a week at both the Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses to find out about how the college supports students at different stages of their learning and with career decisions.

This included apprentices, employers, school colleagues, University of Suffolk, the college’s careers and wellbeing team and adult retrain and reskill team.

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix service for The Growth Company, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for East Coast College and I would like to congratulate the team on their success.

"We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available.

"The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas.

"With their accreditation success, East Coast College is working to provide the best possible support to their clients.”

Nikki Lane, East Coast College assistant principal for student wellbeing and support. - Credit: LEADERBOARD_PHOTOGRAPHY/East Coast College

Commenting on the award, Nikki Lane, assistant principal for Student Wellbeing and Support, said: “Our assessor was very thorough in questioning and worked across all areas of the college to observe the high importance the college places on the individual career journey and supportive offer for wellbeing.

"I am extremely happy with this result, for the college and our community.”

For more information about the matrix Standard please visit www.matrixStandard.com