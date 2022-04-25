'Incredibly proud': Joy for Academy at latest Ofsted rating

East Point Academy Principal Richard Dolding with Dame Rachel de Souza - Children's Commissioner for England - on a visit to the academy in Lowestoft last year. - Credit: James Bass Photography

A high school has been praised for its sustained progress by Ofsted inspectors.

Staff, pupils, parents and governors at a Lowestoft-area academy are celebrating following a 'Good' Ofsted inspection.

Five-and-a-half years ago East Point Academy was rated by the education watchdog as 'Good'.

Now, the academy on Kirkley Run in south Lowestoft has again been judged as ‘good’ and a school spokesman said: "This is the first time in the school’s history that it has received two consecutive good inspection judgements.

"We are incredibly proud of the school’s achievements, and the recognition of the commitment of the whole school community."

With the academy inspected on February 9 and 10, the inspection report highlighted the “ambitious curriculum that provides a good quality of education for pupils throughout the school”.

East Point Academy in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Point Academy

Principal Richard Dolding said: “This report recognises the sustained progress and significant improvements the academy has made since our last inspection.

"The report reflects what is unique about EPA, getting across the richness of the experience that our pupils receive, our high aspirations and expectations.

"Furthermore it makes it clear how our pupils value their education, whilst feeling safe and thriving in our care.

"The inspection is testament to the efforts of the EPA community – pupils, staff and parents alike.

"We are very proud of what our community has achieved, and what we know we will go on to achieve in the future.”

With the school’s rigorous curriculum acknowledged, and its standards of teaching, the inspection report added: “Pupils at East Point Academy value the education they receive.

"They consider it to be a strength of the school.

"In lessons, the work that pupils complete and the things they are asked to think about are demanding.

"Teachers help pupils of all backgrounds and starting points to meet this challenge.”

Gareth Stevens, CEO of Inspiration Trust, said: “This is an inspection report that the whole school community should be very proud of.

"With a more demanding inspection framework in place than that used in the last Ofsted visit, clearly the school's pupils and staff have risen to meet the challenge.

"East Point Academy provides an excellent education for its young people, and as a Trust we will continue to support the school to strive for further success."