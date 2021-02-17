'Milestone moment' for academy as students secure Oxbridge places

Published: 5:02 PM February 17, 2021

A Lowestoft-area high school is celebrating after two former students secured places at Cambridge and Oxford.

East Point Academy in Lowestoft, part of East Anglian-based Inspiration Trust, is marking a "milestone moment" as two students have taken places at Oxbridge to continue with their studies.

Jezz Brown and Megan Swann both left the high school in Kirkley Run in 2019 going on to sixth form at East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Jezz will be taking up his place in Cambridge to study Human, Social and Political Sciences at Jesus College, while Megan has been offered a deferred place at Oxford to study History at The Queen’s College.

Jezz Brown. Picture: Courtesy of East Point Academy - Credit: Courtesy of East Point Academy

Jezz said: “When I first read the email saying I was being offered a place at Cambridge, it definitely took some time to sink in.

"When I saw it confirmed on UCAS it was such a wave of relief and helped reassure me that it was really happening.

“Going to Cambridge has been my ambition for quite a few years, so to be offered a place there is an incredible feeling."

Megan Swann. Picture: Courtesy of East Point Academy - Credit: Courtesy of East Point Academy

Megan said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out I had been offered a place – I was in complete shock and it actually took a couple of days to sink in.

"It’s been an ambition of mine for so long, but I don’t know if I ever really thought I would get a place.

"Thank you to everyone at East Point Academy for their help and support throughout this process – I couldn’t have done this without them!”

Richard Dolding, principal of East Point Academy, said: “I am so, so proud of Jezz and Megan – they were exemplary students during their time with us, and they have worked so hard to secure these places.

"Oxbridge is a badge of honour that they richly deserve, and they have both shown great resilience and determination despite the challenges of the past year.

"I’d also like to congratulate our teachers on this milestone moment – they are doing the most brilliant job, going above and beyond in supporting our students and it’s wonderful to see all those efforts paying off.”