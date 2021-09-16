New £9m school building opened by children's commissioner

Published: 2:46 PM September 16, 2021

Dame Rachel de Souza - Childrens Commissioner for England visiting East Point Academy in Lowestoft to open its new science block. Picture: James Bass Photography - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

A school has unveiled a brand new £9m building which will house science and maths departments along with refurbished sports facilities, a reconfigured library and careers area, plus an open courtyard.

The building at East Point Academy (EPA) in Lowestoft, which was designed to deal with "serious" building condition issues, was opened last Friday (September 10) by Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza.

Funding for the new development came from the government's Priority School Building Programme, after the overall capacity of the school was reduced in line with local authority expectations of pupil numbers in the area.

The new capacity is now met by the new building, with refurbishment work for existing classrooms and amenities.

When opening the building, children's commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza said: ‘Thank you very much to everyone that made this building happen.

"It's so important for all the pupils and for the families of Lowestoft as well.

"It's not only to aid the school on its journey to outstanding but also for the whole community.

"That’s what good schools should be.

"I’m so proud of what’s been achieved along the path of getting to today and it's really great to be here to see it finished and ready to offer the best chances towards a better future."

Gareth Stevens, CEO of operators Inspiration Trust, added: "The opportunities the pupils and future generations at EPA are now going to get are incredible.

"It really does set the standard now that they’ve got a wonderful building and facilities, that East Point Academy will continue to go from a really good school to an outstanding school."

Students at EPA were also excited about the new building, Ethan Cook, in year 11 said: ‘It’s a huge improvement to our school and I’m excited to continue to use it."

Another year 11 student, Madelaine Holman added: “I'm a big fan of maths, we're using the new building now and it's just lovely.

“I'm really happy they have finally done up the new building, especially for all the students that are now coming in as the experience is going to be amazing for them.”