'Proud of them all' - School gives surprise Easter eggs to 1,118 students

Published: 1:35 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM March 26, 2021

Some of the 1,118 Easter eggs all ready to be distributed to students at Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics in Lowestoft. Picture: Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics - Credit: Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics

A Lowestoft high school has praised the lockdown learning efforts of its students with a surprise gift.

The "amazing resilience and dedication" of students at Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics has been hailed as 1,118 Easter eggs were presented to them as a special treat.

Thanking their efforts "during a very difficult time" the Easter treats were handed out on March 26 - before the half term break.

Kim Armon, head of Year 11, said: "With the last year being incredibly disrupted due to the pandemic, we would like our scholars to have the recognition and praise that they deserve for showing such amazing resilience and dedication to their education during this difficult time.

"In the most recent lockdown, all our scholars followed a full timetable of live lessons - something so far away from the teaching experience they had been used to."

The eggs were handed out with the help of "very generous donations" from John Richardson, Birds Eye, Carters Landscapes and Aquascapes Ltd, Waveney Football Club, Co-Op Carlton Colville, Morrison’s North Quay and Tesco Gunton.

Miss Armon added: "We are so proud of them all."