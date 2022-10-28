First Class 2022: Hundreds of children start their school journey

Published:
7:00 AM October 28, 2022
Our annual First Class supplement returned to bring our readers hundreds of smiling faces belonging to reception class children who began their education journey in September.
We would like to wish all the children featured in this year's supplement a wonderful school year and the best of luck in the future.
We would also like to extend our thanks to the schools for submitting these photos. Unless otherwise specified, all photo credits belong to the schools who submitted them.
Owls class at Roman Hill Primary School
- Credit: Roman Hill Primary School
Tigers class at Roman Hill Primary School
- Credit: Roman Hill Primary School
Somerleyton Primary School
- Credit: Somerleyton Primary School
St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School
- Credit: St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School
Julia Donaldson's class at the Limes Primary Academy
- Credit: The Limes Primary Academy
Sue Hendra's class at the Limes Primary Academy
- Credit: The Limes Primary Academy
Westwood Primary School
- Credit: Westwood Primary School
REA class at Woods Loke Primary School
- Credit: Woods Loke Primary School
RRT class at Woods Loke Primary School
- Credit: Woods Loke Primary School
Blundeston CEVC Primary School
- Credit: Blundeston CEVC Primary School
Caterpillars class at Carlton Colville Primary School
- Credit: Carlton Colville Primary School
Dragons class at Carlton Colville Primary School
- Credit: Carlton Colville Primary School
Corton Primary School and Nursery
- Credit: Corton Primary School and Nursery
Dell Primary School
- Credit: Dell Primary School
RFS and RJH at Elm Tree Primary Academy
- Credit: Elm Tree Primary Academy
Buttercup class at Grove Primary School
- Credit: Grove Primary School
Daisy class at Grove Primary School
- Credit: Grove Primary School
Ennis-Hill class at Gunton Primary Academy
- Credit: Gunton Primary Academy
Owls class at Kessingland CofE Primary Academy
- Credit: Kessingland CofE Primary Academy
Butterflies class at Northfield St Nicholas Primary School
- Credit: Northfield St Nicholas Primary School
Dragonflies class at Northfield St Nicholas Primary School
- Credit: Northfield St Nicholas Primary School
Cygnets class at Oulton Broad Primary School
- Credit: Oulton Broad Primary School
Goslings class at Oulton Broad Primary School
- Credit: Oulton Broad Primary School
Giraffes, Tigers and Turtles classes at Pakefield Primary School
- Credit: Pakefield Primary School
Phoenix St. Peter Academy
- Credit: Phoenix St. Peter Academy
REL class at Poplars Primary School
- Credit: Poplars Primary School
RTC class at Poplars Primary School
- Credit: Poplars Primary School
Red Oak Primary School
- Credit: Red Oak Primary School
Red Oak Primary School
- Credit: Red Oak Primary School
Meerkats class at Roman Hill Primary School
- Credit: Roman Hill Primary School