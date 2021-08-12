GCSE results 2021: All smiles as Lowestoft students open envelopes

Published: 2:46 PM August 12, 2021

Students at Pakefield High School standing with acting headteacher Dan Bagshaw with their results. - Credit: Pakefield High School

It was all smiles across Lowestoft today as pupils picked up their GCSE results.

Teachers praised students for their hard work after another year of uncertainty and disruption as the anxious wait for results finally came to an end today.

At Pakefield High School, acting headteacher Dan Bagshaw praised students and staff for their hard work after a disruptive year.

Students collecting their GCSE results at Pakefield High School. - Credit: Jasper King

He said: "I'm incredibly proud of everything our students have achieved this year after going through two years of disruption.

"They've risen above this turbulence though, have dug deep and shown resilience.

"The staff have also risen to the challenges and have taken on additional responsibilities that exam boards would usually cover.

"Whilst we are not publishing results this year our headline figures are in line with our 2019 results.

"What this tells me is that staff have awarded students grades properly and fairly."

Robyn Krykant, 16, achieved a full set of 9 grades and is off to East Norfolk Sixth Form College. - Credit: Jasper King

Robyn Krykant, 16, achieved a full set of 9 grades and two level 2 distinctions, and is off to East Norfolk Sixth Form College to study A Levels English Literature, Psychology and Politics.

She said: "I'm chuffed with my results, especially my English Literature one.

"The lockdowns gave us the opportunity to have more coursework assessed work which I felt was fairer."

Oliver Kane, 16, is off to East Norfolk Sixth Form College to study A Levels. - Credit: Jasper King

Oliver Kane, 16, achieved two 9s, three 8s, three 7s and one 4 and is off to East Norfolk Sixth Form College to study Biology, Chemistry and Maths A Levels.

He said: "I'm really surprised but I'm happy to see the grades I have got.

"The teacher assessed grades felt good but it has also been nerve wracking making sure all my coursework was up to scratch.

"I can't wait for college now."

Josh Allard, 16, hopes to study Medicine at university one day. - Credit: Jasper King

Josh Allard, 16, achieved two 9s, three 8s, three 7s, one level 2 distinction* and one level 2 distinction and he is off to study A Levels Biology, Chemistry and Maths at Lowestoft Sixth Form College and hopes to study medicine at university one day.

He said: "I'm actually really happy with my results and I am so happy I didn't get anything below an A.

"It was difficult with the lockdowns because you couldn't really track progress and it was difficult not getting feedback like you do in lessons."

Students collecting their GCSE exam results at Benjamin Britten High School. - Credit: Benjamin Britten High School

Across town at Benjamin Britten High School, no results were released this year but headteacher Jim McAtear said: “Benjamin Britten’s GCSE results are a credit to a fine group of scholars and to the support given to them by their families, and to our talented and committed staff."

Students collecting their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. - Credit: Ormiston Denes Academy

Students at Ormiston Denes in Lowestoft are also celebrating following receiving their GCSE results, enabling them to embark on the next chapter of their education.

The academy saw some outstanding individual achievements this year including David Chen who successfully achieved five Grade 9s two Grade 8s across his GCSE subjects.

Jessica Burroughs who achieved an overall average GCSE P8 of 2.91 and Alfie Langley who achieved GCSE Grade 9s and 8s alongside all his work raising money and awareness for student mental health charities.

Jim Nixon, principal at Ormiston Denes, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our students and the results they have achieved, which are hugely deserved. It has been an honour to work with them during my two years at the Academy.

"I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider school community for their ongoing support and we look forward to seeing our students’ progress on to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”

Students at East Coast College’s Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses achieved a 93.4pc pass rate in English, with 37.9pc of students achieving 9-4 grades. In Maths, the college celebrated a 97.6pc pass rate with 56.6pc achieving 9-4 grades.

At Lowestoft Sixth Form College, students achieved a 91.4pc pass rate in English, with 49.1pc achieving 9-4 grades. In Maths, the sixth form saw an 87pc pass rate with 64.2pc achieving 9-4 grades.